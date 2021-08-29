For Larry Harkless, it felt good to see dozens of volunteers Saturday morning Saturday morning working to beautify the Stamper Park area of Longview.
“It feels good to know that somebody cares enough to come through for us,” said Harkless, who lives in the neighborhood. “A lot of stuff’s been stacked up or laying out, with people coming through and throwing stuff out. So having people coming through to clean it up is a blessing.”
About 50 volunteers descended upon Stamper Park and the surrounding neighborhood Saturday for the Stamper Park C.P.R. event organized by District 2 Longview Councilwoman Nona Snoddy. C.P.R. stands for “compassion, pride and respect.”
While Snoddy planned and organized the event, she was unable to stay the whole day Saturday because of a funeral.
Ingrid Self, the city’s assistant director of development services, said volunteers were from church groups as well as individual residents who wanted to step up and help.
“It’s very exciting. You can already see a huge difference in the area,” Self said. “It’s much more opened up, and volunteers are having a good time. We’re all having a good time, and I’m really glad Nona put this together.”
Volunteers cut and cleaned out brush, cleaned up fence lines, helped residents move trash, litter and bulky items to the curb, picked up trash and more. City sanitation crews drove around collecting trash, Self said. Additionally, the American Red Cross and Longview Fire Department worked with residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors.
The clean-up event continues today with fire hydrants being painted, Self said. Many of the fire hydrants are painted a silver color that Self said is difficult for fire crews to see. The youth will help paint the hydrants “bright yellow” on Sunday, she said.
Gina Johnson doesn’t live near the Stamper Park neighborhood, but she grew up in the area and has family and friends who continue to reside there. Johnson said she came out Saturday to support the community and Love on Purpose, a nonprofit outreach organization that seeks to show love and provide hope in the community.
Johnson helped collect trash Saturday, walking up and down streets in the neighborhood.
“It instills a sense of pride,” she said. “It makes me really excited that someone cares about the area.”