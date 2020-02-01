Women gathered Saturday at Heartisans Marketplace in Longview say Valentine's Day cards they made for hospitalized children and seniors in assisted-living centers are meant to "lift their spirits."
Lace paper, die cutouts, stickers and markers were used to make the cards.
The cards also contain scriptural messages, said Christine Smith, co-leader of the Stonecroft women's outreach ministries in Longview. She said Christian radio station KVNE 89.5 FM will deliver the cards on Valentine's Day.
The intent, Smith said, is to "let them know that they are loved by the community and God."
Recipients living in nursing homes may lack nearby family, said Cindy Praznik, a volunteer who is retired from a 25-year career with the Texas Health and Human Services.
"If you are in a hospital and you are struggling with illness, it is depressing," said Praznik, who lives in Kilgore.
Noting radio station employees will deliver the cards, Lyn Littlefield of Longview chimed in, "I wish we could see the kids' faces."
The volunteers said Saturday that they were having a good time, doing what they thought was a good deed.
"I've been retired for about a year, and I was looking for something to do," Praznik said. "We get to make new friends."