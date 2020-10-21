Voting is open for the people’s choice awards for the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program, and voters can use social media to show support for three Longview finalists.
Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building, VeraBank and Silver Grizzly Espresso were named finalists for the Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards.
Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building was picked as a finalist in the Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration category; Verabank was chosen as a finalist in the category of Best Downtown Partner; and Silver Grizzly Espresso was named a finalist in the Best Downtown Business category.
The people’s choice awards are determined by voters liking or loving the finalist’s photo on the Texas Downtown Facebook page. The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. Friday.