It's time to vote in Visit Longview's third annual Holiday Decorating Contest.
Local business owners and residents decorate in a festive fashion and compete with each other for prizes.
Visit Longview Tourism Manager CJ Clayton said the contest started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to offer residents something to see and do during the holiday season that didn't involve getting out in public.
"The idea was to give people something to do that was festive but that they could do from their cars but also let them know that these small businesses existed and kind of put them on the map," she said.
Businesses decorate their exterior/store front/windows in a "Hallmark Inspired" fashion, while the home contest follows a "Holly Jolly" theme.
The Hallmark Inspired Business contest has three places and prizes: first place People's Choice winner will receive $400 cash/gift card; second place People's Choice winner will receive $200 cash/gift card; and the Creative Excellence Award winner will receive $400 cash/gift card along with the Hallmark Creative Excellence Award traveling trophy for one year.
The Holly Jolly home contest has three categories and prizes: the Traditional Decorations category winner will receive a $250 gift certificate from Brilliant Lights, a gift basket from McDonald's - O'Reilly Group and a $50 gift card; the Clark Griswold category winner will receive a $250 gift certificate from Brilliant Lights, a gift basket from Cane's and a $50 gift card; and the People's Choice category winner will receive a $250 gift certificate from Brilliant Lights, a gift basket from Blue Sky Group and a $50 gift card.
Residents can vote either online or in-person at the Visit Longview Marketplace on Tyler Street downtown. Online votes counts one point per vote, while in-person voting counts five points per vote.
Other than offering a "pretty thing" to look at, the contest also gives exposure to businesses which, in turn, hopefully leads to more people coming through the doors, Clayton said.
"If it brings a little awareness to the things that even locals don't know about our community, then fantastic — we don't want anybody to ever say there's nothing to do in Longview," she said with a laugh.
Fourteen businesses are participating in the contest: Longview Symphony Orchestra and Forbes & Butler; FirstLite Nutrition; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; Gregg County Historical Museum; Longview World of Wonders; Sugar Sugar Beauty Haus; CoCo & Meg; Blush Salon; St. Andrews Presbyterian Church; AMC Theaters; Heartisans Marketplace; Sweet Creations; Frank Taggart & Co.; and Coffee & T's.
Many of the decorations are meant to be viewed at dark.
Coffee & T's owner Tiphani Connolly said it's the shop's second year participating in the contest and detailed the window art the store again commissioned from local artist Jamie Robinson.
The mural is decorated with what Connolly refers to as her "coffee critters," which includes a bear, porcupine, beaver, reindeer and fox that all are holding cups of coffee. The scene is adorned with snowflakes to bring together a sense of holiday spirit.
Since the painting has gone up, customers have complimented Connolly on how cute it looks on the storefront, she said. She said she hopes it helps spread the word about the coffee shop's presence in the community.
"We're just trying to put our name out there and let people know where we are and hopefully they can come in and have a good cup of coffee," Connolly said.
Coffee & T's is at 716 Glencrest Lane, Suite D.
Jodi Bell owns Sweet Creations Cake & Catering Co. While the bakery only has been open for about four or five months, she said she wants to get involved in the community and "let everybody know that we're here," she said.
The bakery's decorations follow a gingerbread theme complete with gingerbread garlands, inflatable pastel snowmen and Christmas lights, she said. The pastel colors also go with the color theme of the bakery, which is pink and white, she added.
"I was looking for something that was a little bit different than the traditional decorating, and with us being a bakery, I thought gingerbread would be nice," she said.
Bell said that while her shop is small and other businesses might have "major decorations" going on, she still wanted to make sure hers looked good, mainly to please her customers.
"We spent a lot of time working on making sure that we had really cute decorations on because the type of business I'm in, my customers are 95% women, (so) that was definitely part of the reason we did the decorating, and my customer base just enjoys it," she said.
Sweet Creations Cake & Catering Co. is at 807 N. High St.
For information or to vote online, visit tinyurl.com/yt5tpt8m.
To vote in-person, visit the Visit Longview Marketplace at 109 W. Tyler St.
Voting runs through Dec. 20.