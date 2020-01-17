Wray Wade will seek reelection into his first full term on the Longview City Council.

The 51-year-old business owner filed Thursday for the District 3 council seat he's held February 2018, when he won an unexpired term after former Councilwoman Kasha Williams resigned to seek another elected office.

Candidates may file an application for a place on the ballot for District 3 and 4 until Feb. 14 at the City Secretary's Office, inside City Hall at 300 W. Cotton St.

District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara filed for reelection to a third and final term on Wednesday.

Jimmy Daniell Isaac covers the city of Longview and Gregg County. Follow him on Twitter: @jimmyisaaclives.  