Robert Mayfield was perusing Facebook when he stumbled upon what became his Thanksgiving plan — a community meal at Broughton Recreation Center hosted by Longview District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade.
“It’s great. It tastes awesome,” Mayfield said of his plate of ham, turkey, potato salad, cranberry sauce, dressing and German chocolate cake.
“My niece, Jackie Mayfield, posted on (Facebook) about a meal here,” he said. “I usually go out to her house on Thanksgiving to eat, but she posted that they were having a meal here, and it surprised me, so I came out here to eat.”
The first-come, first-served meal catered by nearby restaurant Bel’s Diner served at least 100 people Thursday. Wade said he wanted to provide a venue for neighbors to celebrate, fellowship and enjoy the holiday.
“We’ve got good food from right here in District 3,” Wade said of Bel’s Diner. “We feel really good about supporting them, and we want to give them all of the notoriety and all of the thank yous from everybody here, but they stepped right up and said, ‘We’ll do it.’ Not too many people would be willing to want to work and do things like this on Thanksgiving, but they stepped right up.”
Bingo games and door prizes were only part of the entertainment. Most of the enthusiasm came from the 40-plus volunteers who served meals, organized activities and walked table-to-table chatting with guests.
Dee Dee Harnage, a volunteer, said she enjoyed “being able to just serve and help those who may not have family or those who didn’t have anywhere else to go, and they’re here and they seem to be enjoying themselves. They’re very grateful, too, for me serving them.”
Relatives Rochelle and Tosha Allison dutifully marked their bingo cards and said they just came out to visit.
They said they enjoyed the fellowship most Thursday, adding that they might come to next year’s community meeting.
Wade assured that he would hold another such event next Thanksgiving.
“With every event, you learn and hope to make it better and you hope to be able to help more people out,” Wade said.
“There’s a family of six that came in — a single mom with five kids. One lady came to me and said their family recently lost everything and they didn’t know where they were going to be for Thanksgiving. It’s just situations like that that make it all worthwhile, and I’m just glad we were able to do it,” he said.
Mayfield said he will return for next year’s community meal, even though he rarely visits Broughton Recreation Center.
“This is awesome,” Mayfield said. “I’m surprised that they did it this year. … I think more people should be made aware of it.”