The vacant Waffle Shoppe restaurant site is staying as it is for now.
Plans to transform a vacant restaurant into a Starbucks coffeehouse took a jolt Tuesday when a municipal board rejected one variance request and tabled two others that would have allowed three new digital signs elsewhere in Longview.
A vote in favor of allowing the first variance request failed after receiving three votes in favor. Sign company Lamar Advertising needed a super-majority vote of least four votes of the five-member board to pass. Board members tabled two variance requests to give the Longview City Council time to revisit the city's Sign Ordinances.
Developers needed the Zoning Board of Adjustment to approve Lamar’s request for variances in order to appease a “prospective tenant” who was willing to build a new retail store at the site only if the three-sided billboard behind the restaurant site is removed.
During votes on the second and third requests, ZBA members voted to table the requests until a later date.
The Longview City Council isn't allowed to consider zoning variance requests, but the ZBA can table a request, Development Services Director Michael Shirley said.
City documents indicate that internationally known coffeehouse chain Starbucks is the prospective tenant.
At least 50 people including three City Council members attended Tuesday’s meeting. Usually, fewer than 10 people aside from board members and city staff attend ZBA meetings.
Lamar and developers needed the variances because of Longview city ordinances that place limits on billboard/off-premise signs and changeable copy signs also known as digital.