One of the Walmart Supercenters in Longview is closing Wednesday afternoon and will not reopen until Friday morning.
Walmart on East Loop 281 posted a message on Facebook at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday that the location would close at 2 p.m.
“The Walmart On 4th Street in Longview will be temporarily closed at 2pm today for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking,” the post said. “We will reopen on Friday September 17th at 6 am.”
At just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the post had been shared more than 400 times.