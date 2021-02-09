Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine at Longview and other East Texas locations beginning Friday, the company announced Tuesday.
Customers who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Texas, those in Phase 1A and 1B, can schedule an appointment through the Walmart and Sam's Club websites at walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid .
Walmart Supercenters on Loop 281, Gilmer Road and Estes Parkway in Longview will be offering the vaccines, along with the Sam’s Club in Longview and Walmart Neighborhood Market on Gilmer Road. Walmart Supercenter on Stone Road in Kilgore also will have vaccines available as will stores in Marshall, Athens, Jacksonville, Gun Barrel City, Lufkin, Palestine and Paris.
People will set up an appointment for a second shot during the first appointment. Those wishing to receive a vaccine do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to register for an appointment at its pharmacy. Appointments are available seven days a week. Timing will vary based on availability.
With new data released Tuesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region remained under 15% for an 11th consecutive day.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 12.03% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.
The number comes days after a hospitalization rate of under 15% for seven consecutive days Friday triggered a rollback on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 25 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 2,256 cases and 86 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,007 positive cases, according to the state, and 82 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 16 for a total of 1,233, and the county’s deaths from the virus rose by one to 50.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Tuesday did not update COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance. The district said this past week that beginning this month the updates would be posted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only.
Statewide
State health officials reported a spike in daily deaths from the new coronavirus Tuesday to a level not recorded since the middle of last month.
There were 301 deaths reported Tuesday from COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That was the most since Jan. 14 and brought the state’s coronavirus death toll for the pandemic to 39,001.
The state also reported 12,966 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the number of Texas cases to just over 2.5 million since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 322,999 are active.
Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady at 9,401, department spokesman Chris Van Deusen said Tuesday.