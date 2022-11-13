Vickie Jones chatted as she waited in line at the Beacon Center with her daughter Brittany, and four grandchildren, Elayna, 7, Jayden, 8, Makinzie, 8, Gabriella, 10. The family was ready and eager to sort through coats for the children as colder weather approaches, Jones said.
Longview Community Ministries hosted its annual Coats for Kids free coat event Saturday at Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church. A sizable group of residents were lined up at 9 a.m. ready for their turn to find a coat. Also in attendance were the Spring Hill Pacesetters and Happy T. Clown who made sure to keep smiles on the children's' faces.
Executive Director Miranda Dolive said in past years the nonprofit has seen roughly 500 children show up for a coat and that it was prepared to meet that need this year.
"I think we have about 600 coats," Dolive said. "I hope that we have all the correct sizes but we are just so thankful for all the donations from the community and the monetary donations that we were able to go buy new coats with."
Jones and her family have come to the event for the last two years and decided to return because they know the difference that a free coat can make during hard times.
"The way the economy is, this helps a lot for the kids (to) keep 'em warm," she said. "So many people are low income and they can't even afford to keep their kids warm so this helps a lot."
She added that the kids who, despite being shy, were excited to get their hands on some new winter garb.
Cruz Scofield, along with her three children, her sister's three children, and her mother Altagracia Olivares were sorting through numerous racks in one of the coat rooms at the event. Scofield said it was their first time coming to the event and that they chose to attend because they couldn't pass up the offer of free coats for the kids during the cold.
"It's hard time right now, you know, the economy and stuff, so it's good to help out," Scofield said. "We might not know what other people are going through."
She wanted to add a thanks to the nonprofit and everyone who helped out in getting the coats for the difference they were making.
According to Dolive, reception for the event is consistently positive and people always seem very apt to support and attend it.
"Especially in times like now, post-pandemic, when people are just struggling -- I mean we've seen our gas prices and our food prices go up -- that coats kind of might be on the backburner for some families and so I think it's super important that we make sure that all of our children have everything that they need to be successful in their lives," she said.