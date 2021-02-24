A Waskom man was killed late Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark.
DPS troopers responded about 8 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on U.S. 80, about four miles west of Waskom in Harrison County.
According to a preliminary report, a van was driving west on U.S. 80 when the driver of a semi-tractor trailer truck pulled out from a private driveway into the path of the van.
The van struck the back left side of the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the van was identified as Carl Aimes, 53, of Waskom. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Rex Renard West Jr., 28, of Bossier City, Louisiana. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.