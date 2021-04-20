The Gregg County Clerk’s Office is closing today because of a water line break that flooded the office.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the office will likely be closed for a few days as crews work to clean up and assess the damage. He said the county plans to reopen the county clerk’s office by Friday, “if not sooner.”
“Anything that anybody can do online right now, we would encourage them to do so,” Stoudt said.
The water line break occurred in one of the restrooms that was adjacent to the county courtroom, which is being remodeled. Crews hit a water line while working on the remodel project, and that water line flooded the clerk’s office area.
In late March, the county began remodeling the Gregg County Courtroom and adjoining offices on the third floor of the courthouse. The remodel will see outdated furniture, sound equipment and other technology replaced in the courtroom.
The work was expected to take about three months to complete.
The office is improved as part of a security measure in response to the Judge Julie Kocurek Judicial and Courthouse Security Act of 2017. Kocurek, who serves as district judge of the 390th District Court in Travis County, was attacked outside her Austin home in 2015. Three men, who had faced probation revocation in her court, were indicted in a plot to kill her. In response to the assassination attempt, the Texas Legislature passed the Judge Julie Kocurek Judicial and Courthouse Security Act of 2017 to improve security of judges in their courthouses.
Stoudt said in March that the remodel includes plans to have a controlled entrance to his office, meaning that a door will remain locked until a person is buzzed in. The county already has made similar improvements to judges’ offices on the fourth floor of the courthouse.