5:52 a.m. UPDATE: Pine Tree ISD has canceled classes today due to a major water leak in the city of Longview.
The district issued a statement at 5:33 a.m.
Longview ISD reported at 5:41 a.m. that it is proceeding with classes as normal for the day.
"As of right now, Longview ISD is proceeding with classes," the district said in a statement. "Please be aware that our Child Nutrition department has a plan for meals and we are working with campuses to make sure students have water. Should that change, we will send out emails, calls, and social media."
5:20 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: City of Longview employees are working to isolate a 30-inch water main break that is causing low pressure and has prompted a boil water notice for residents.
“The City of Longview experienced a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday, April 5 in the 5200 block of Loop 281,” the city said in a statement early Wednesday. “City crews were able to locate the break and are working to isolate the 30-inch water main break. However, due to the time required to locate and isolate the leak, the distribution system experienced low water pressure.”
Because of the low pressure, the state requires the city to notify all customers to boil water prior to consumption. All Longview water should be boiled and cooled prior to use “for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” which includes washing hands and brushing teeth, according to the statement.
The city did not indicate when the water main might be fixed and pressure restored.
“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the statement said.
Anyone with questions should call Public Works at (903) 237-1240.