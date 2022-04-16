Water wait: When major main broke in Longview, crews worked overnight to restore service

City of Longview employees saw trouble brewing hours before residents began noticing problems with the water — or lack of — coming out of their taps earlier this month.
It began when one of the operators in the water department noticed that one of the city's six water towers had started to lose volume. That was between 4 and 5 p.m. April 5, Dwayne Archer, the city's public works director, said this past week. The city uses a SCADA — supervisory control and data acquisition — system to help monitor the water system.
"If we're starting to lose water in a tower, we make the assumption there must be some type of break," Archer said, and staff members were scrambled into the field to try to find it.
What followed was a lengthy overnight operation to find the leak, shut it down and restore the system so water again could flow safely out of residents' and businesses' faucets and into their drinking glasses and dinner recipes.
It could be some time before the city is able to determine why the 30-inch water main failed.
"We're not going to to know the real 'why' until we get the pipe out of the ground and do a real analysis of what's going on," Archer said.
The pipe crosses Grace Creek under a bridge on Loop 281. (Grace Creek runs all the way through Longview, almost through the middle of the city, north to south.) This particular pipe was installed in 1966, making it 55 years old, but Archer said the line's age is not the concern, adding that the city has a good replacement program in place for water and sewer pipes.
"That line just has not given us any issues," Archer said. That type of reinforced concrete cylinder pipe is generally reliable, he said. (The American Concrete Pipe Association has said this kind of pipe has an expected life span of 100 years or more, depending on a variety of factors.)
Archer said the city's engineering staff likely would work with consulting engineers to determine what happened and how to fix it.
"It appears that the line collapsed in the middle, opening up both ends," Archer said. "That’s the lowest point in Longview. All the water in our system is going to try to get there. That just added to the issue as far as when that happened, all the water in Longview was trying to get out through that line. When you have a line break that becomes the largest demand in the system."
As Archer discussed the water main break, he was joined by three other key employees who responded to the incident: Assistant Public Works Director Kevin Chumbley, Assistant Public Works Director Rick Evans and Brian Richardson, manager of water distribution and wastewater collection.
"These guys were amazing," Archer said. "I'm so proud of the job they did."
He noted a number of other employees were part of the restoration effort as well.
Richardson, Evans and others were driving around, trying to find the leak, long before water customers began reporting the issue.
"It happened about 11 p.m. when we first got that call that someone was out of water," Richardson said.
Also, no one called to report seeing what turned out to be a large amount of water spraying out of the pipe.
"In this case, the water was hitting the bottom of that bridge, and it was kind of hidden from our sight," Chumbley said. They didn't locate it until between midnight and 1 a.m..
Evans and Chumbley found the leak.
"We knew it was a large leak. The system was draining very fast. We were looking for a large pipe break," Chumbley said, explaining they sent crews to look in a low-lying area along creeks where the city has large pipes.
Evans has worked for the city of Longview for 33 years.
"I have not seen anything like this," he said of the water main break.
Evans and Chumbley had decided to look under the bridge where this particular pipe is located.
"Whenever we pulled around the corner, that's when we saw it," and they knew that was the problem, Evans said. They moved to quickly get crews to the location so they could work to isolate the line from the rest of the system.
In the meantime, the city's water system was operating at maximum capacity to try to maintain water pressure. The size of the leak, though, meant the system still lost too much pressure to operate safely in some portions of the city. Chumbley said the system drained for so long the water pressure dropped below 20 PSI, triggering the boil water notice.
"One of the things about this leak is, it's a 30-inch line that is primarily one of the backbones of the system," Evans said. "The good thing is, we have a 36-inch (line) that serves as a redundant line. ... We were able to shut down just that leak there and still service the city through the 36-inch line."
Isolating the line, though, isn't as easy as it might sound, Archer said. It took about eight hours with some of the valves giving workers issues as they tried to turn them off to redirect the water away from the pipe, for instance. Isolating the line allowed the city to begin building pressure back up in the system, but that had to be done with care as well.
Empty lines have air in them that has nowhere to go. It will find a way to bust out of the lines, so city employees began opening up fire hydrants so the air could be released, Archer said. (When the system was up and running water again, customers probably saw milky water, Archer said. That's air in the system that just had to be flushed by running the water.)
The city of Longview has six water towers, Archer said, two in the north plane and four in the lower plane. While customers in the north plane maintained enough water pressure that they didn't fall under the boil water notice, all four towers in the lower plane drained.
Archer said after the leak was isolated, the first thing that happened was for the pipes to fill back up with water. Then, the towers start filling. It took six to eight hours for the four empty towers to refill with water — to the tune of 3 to 4 million gallons.
Employees worked from about 4 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday night to get the water system up and running again.
"We literally did not go home until we felt like it was resolved," Evans said.
Archer said he hopes city residents understand how important it was to them to restore water service.
"We do not like the fact that we were not able to provide the water," Archer said, also saying they didn't want to issue a boil water notice, but "our concern for the safety of the citizens just demands that we did that."
City employees were mindful of the need to move as quickly as possible — thinking about hospitals, for instance, that needed water.
"We need to get it back to them as quickly as we possibly can. We don't want to issue a boil water notice," Archer said.
The return of water pressure didn't mean water customers could automatically start using their water. The boil water notice couldn't be lifted under state requirements until a test to determine if there was any bacteria growth in the lines. Chumbley explained the city maintains "chlorine residual" in the water system to prevent bacteria growth.
"As long as the water pressure is high enough in the system to maintain that chlorine residual, the bacteria growth can't occur," he said. "Once the system empties, you start having pipes without any chlorine residual in portions of them."
That's when bacteria growth can occur.
Testing is a 24-hour process, and the boil water notice was lifted the morning of April 8.
Now, all that's left is to repair the broken line, but there's no estimate yet on when that will happen.
"The system is running great now," Archer said.