Utility line work related to an aviation taxi lane project has revealed the possible need for a change in how East Texas Regional Airport hangar tenants pay for water services.
On Monday, the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a nearly $30,000 change order to Tyler-based Reynolds and Kay Ltd.'s contract. Reynolds and Kay is in Phase 2 of $1.54 million in improvements to the airport's southwest general aviation taxi lane.
The change is for adding two valves to waterlines owned and operated by the city of Longview. The valves are meant to keep fire hydrants active during construction, and the city will add necessary hydrants and lower additional waterlines, according to the change order.
While the county owns the airport and grounds, the city owns waterlines that have been on airport property for about 30 years, consultants told commissioners Monday.
Most airport tenants pay a set fee to Gregg County for water service, and the county pays the city for water service, but Airport Director Roy Miller is looking into the idea of setting each tenant up with their own water meter with the city, said Virginia Hunt, executive assistant for administrative services at East Texas Regional Airport.
Miller did not attend Monday's meeting, and it was not immediately clear when he would report back to commissioners on the matter.
In other business, commissioners appointed directors to lead two emergency services districts in the county.
The board of directors sets the property tax rates, among other duties for their respective districts.
For ESD No. 2 in the Liberty city area, Daniel Patterson and Clyde Willoughby were approved for two-year terms.
For the newly formed ESD No. 3 in the Judson area, B.H. Jameson, Sam Satterwhite and Barbara Berry were approved for two-year terms, while Miles Darby and Tony Martin have one year remaining on their terms.
Anyone interested in serving on boards for any of the county's three emergency services districts is asked to contact the County Judge's Office or their respective commissioner.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Darryl Primo suggested that, in the future, the county consider setting a new policy for appointing ESD directors, to increase diversity and reduce politicizing in the process.
No other action was taken on the matter.