'We all grew up here': Couple survives when Upshur County home, family farm destroyed by storm

Editor's note: The Longview News-Journal is taking a look back at news-journal.com's five most-read stories of the year. The fifth-most read story was this report from a tornado outbreak in March.
It was home, the place where Steven Hagler and his three siblings grew up. The place their father, Lindley Hagler, a carpenter and builder, constructed with his own hands 52 years ago. A simple, one-story 1,600-square-foot house where grandchildren now play and the family gathered.
It was there Monday, and mostly gone Tuesday, but Steven Hagler said his parents, Lindley and Wanda, both 77, were safe after their home was destroyed when storms rolled through East Texas. They were home and had just gone to bed when their family home, on their family farm, was hit by a tornado. The National Weather Service sent teams to the area on Tuesday to survey the damage and classify the storms, with a preliminary report showing damage south of Gilmer from an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph. A final report will be issued later.
“It was nothing special, not like a new modern home, but we all grew up there,” Hagler said. “The whole house had been remodeled. They’ve been happy about that and finally excited to have everything kind of like they wanted it in their golden years. Now, it looks like we’ll end up bulldozing the house and I don’t know what we’ll do.”
He was at the home on FM 1649 in Upshur County on Tuesday morning, but he had taken his parents to his house a short distance away. The tornado didn’t hit his or his brother’s house that also is close.
“I can’t explain it other than just utter destruction,” Hagler said.
It wasn’t just the house, though. Their 27 acres originally belonged to Hagler’s grandfather, who farmed sweet potatoes there. An old forest on the land is gone, the trees broken, Hagler said.
After his retirement from building homes, Lindley Hagler and his sons became hay farmers. Hagler said his father is a custom hay baler who raises hay not just for his cattle but to also sell to the public.
Their farm equipment is destroyed, Hagler said, along with two shops and three barns that were full of tens of thousands of dollars worth of hay
“There’s nothing left, nothing,” Hagler said.
Hagler said his parents had gone to bed early Monday night, with the storm hitting about 10:35. His mother had gone to the bathroom and when she came out of the door, she had told him, the house was making a “weird rumbling sound.”
“About that time, she said that the windows blew out on the house,” he said. She sought shelter in a closet. His father was still in bed but “hunkered down.”
It tore some of the home’s walls down and stripped away the roof. The tornado threw one of the family’s heavy duty trailers into the house and destroyed the back wall.
“Everything here is destroyed,” with nothing to salvage, Hagler said. “I had my moment about 3 o’clock (Tuesday morning). I was standing out here and I just lost it. My mom and dad haven’t even been able to come over. They don’t want to see.”
Hagler’s seen what these kinds of storms do before, though. He’s worked for Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative for 25 years, first as a lineman and now as a serviceman. That mean’s he’s traveled to help respond to hurricanes and tornados in other places.
“I’ve seen utter destruction. I’ve seen this destruction over and over, and you always think when a storm’s coming, ‘Well, it ain’t going to hit here,’ and it hit here,” Hagler said. “It’s turned my parents’ lives upside down at 77 years old. That’s the hardest thing. It’s turning their life upside down at that age, not knowing what they’re going to do now.”
Still, the house is “just a thing,” he said. His parents are alive.
“We are blessed,” he said. “Our family is blessed to have friends. We’ve got family that they’re showing up. People are showing up. We’ve got means to do what we’ve got to do.”
But the family knows there are many others who don’t have that, and he encouraged East Texans to “just show up” for those people. Lend a hand, he said, or bring a case of water.
“There’s people in this line of storm — they don’t have nothing. They lost everything they have and more than likely won’t recover,” Hagler said. “That’s hard for us to know.”