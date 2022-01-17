Applause and cries of “amen” and “praise God” were transmitted Monday during the virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service in Longview as the few people — mostly speakers — present at the broadcast offered their support to the person in front of the camera.
The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance hosted the service that was livestreamed on its Facebook page at noon from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, which in years past has been the destination of a march from Broughton Park before an in-person service to honor King and his legacy.
Monday’s service available by livestream video marked the second year for a virtual service in Longview. During the video, several speakers came forward in worship to speak and read Scripture for viewers.
The microphone was sanitized between speakers, and each person wore a mask until it was their turn.
Master of Service the Rev. Terrance Brookins welcomed viewers and opened with a quote from King, "Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
The service’s planned host pastor, the Rev. D.J. Nelson, could not make the ceremony because he was ill. Host pastor the Rev. J.D. Palmer delivered the message for the service and asked those present and viewing remotely to pray for Nelson.
“Pray for him and that the Lord will give him full recovery and restore his strength," Palmer said.
Palmer spoke about the value of dust and how God created man from dust meaning no person is better or worse than any other.
"We are all just dust," Palmer repeated several times throughout his sermon. "Next time you look in the mirror, I want you to think about that, who else could take dust and make it look like that?"
Palmer also quoted Job, "For the spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life."
He said that the Lord created humans so He could have a personal relationship with them and have someone to reveal Himself to.
"God was creating the creature who would be the summit of his creation," Palmer said. "Who was to have the ability to freely choose to worship and serve God."
Palmer's son, who sang earlier in the service, came forward after his father's sermon and commented on the nature of his father's words.
He acknowledged that the dust used to create man had no color and that everybody was formed from the same dust. Thus, everyone had equality, which he thought was pertinent in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Rev. LaDarian Brown, senior pastor at Parkview Baptist Church, offered words of thanks for those who attended and gave a brief mention to District 2 Longview city Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who he said was watching virtually, and District 3 councilman Wray Wade who attended the service in person.
Brown said it was important to not leave King as a dream but to put some footwork into the dream he had.