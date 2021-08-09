East Texas officials on Monday said a near crisis-level third wave of COVID-19 infections is rising faster than the previous two waves, and they pleaded with Longview-area residents to take one simple step to fight it — get vaccinated.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack were joined by chief administrators at Longview’s two hospital systems along with doctors during a press conference at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in which they said the recent rise in COVD-19 cases is straining hospitals and that the strain can be prevented by getting vaccinated against the virus.
“We have made great strides in our battle with COVID-19,” Stoudt said. “However, the new COVID-19 variant is gaining momentum in our community and I need your help.”
Stoudt said the Texas Department of State Health Services described the recent rise in cases as the third wave of COVID-19 infections for the state. This past week, the state reported the number of infections had increased by 92% from the week before, Stoudt said.
“The community needs each other, and I need you to listen,” Stoudt said. “As a community, each of us must take a personal responsibility to do what is in the best interest of ourselves, our families and our community. Again, facts show that being vaccinated helps prevent spread and are effective in reducing the amount of illness from the virus.”
Stoudt noted that there are about 40 locations in Longview and Gregg County to get the vaccine. Officials urged residents to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and to get vaccinated.
“Our community is almost 40% vaccinated; we can and must do better,” Stoudt said. “If you have not been vaccinated, please consider it. In the meantime, please avoid crowds and consider wearing a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.”
Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Medical Center representatives said their hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated.
“The people in our hospital who have COVID, many of which are very sick, they did not think they were going to get COVID,” Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock said. “They thought they were healthy. They thought they were young.”
Hancock said the hospital is seeing a significant surge of patients from the community who have COVID-19.
“For some of you this may be news to you because things tend to look sort of normal right now in our community,” Hancock said. “This third wave really has the potential to be a crisis in healthcare.”
Hancock said that in January, the hospital peaked at about 200 COVID-19 patients per day. As of Monday, the hospital had about half that many.
“The projection is that within possibly a few weeks, we will be approaching where we were in January,” Hancock said. “What's different is that in January, the state was providing us with hundreds of nurses a day to take care of those patients. The state is not providing us with nurses at this time. The state is not providing us with funding at this time.”
Hancock said the hospitals are going to the market to get nurses and other health professionals to help with the additional hundreds of patients, but he said it is not easy as resources are scarce. He said there are not enough available nurses.
“We are asking in an unprecedented way for nurses to step up,” Hancock said. “We beg the community, if you are not vaccinated, you need to get vaccinated.”
Hancock said there are people in free standing emergency rooms across the state waiting for days for beds to become available at hospitals, and those who are waiting are not just COVID-19 patients.
“There are no beds available in our hospital,” he said. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
A TV screen near the speakers showed the message, “The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Gregg County are unvaccinated patients.”
Chief of Emergency Medicine at Christus, Dr. John DiPasquale, said the health care system and the community is about to see their darkest hours.
“We’re overwhelmed in the emergency department,” he said. “Our clinical and non-clinical staff are exhausted, physically and mentally.”
DiPasquale said he is seeing patients in their 20s and 30s “gasping for air.”
“This vaccine is safe,” he said.
Longview Regional CEO Steve Gordon said there were eight patients who had COVID-19 in the hospital on July 4. As of Monday morning, there were 47 COVID-19 patients. Only one of the 47 was vaccinated. There were 16 patients in intensive care on ventilators due to COVID-19. None of them are vaccinated, Gordon said.
“You are needed in this community,” Gordon said. “Your health and well-being is critically important.”
He urged residents to listen to doctors and medical experts.
“This year has been, I'd say, a nightmare that we only thought happened in movies, science fiction,” Longview Regional Pulmonologist Dr. Glenn Genovese said, noting that he has only cared for one vaccinated patient with COVID-19 among the many he has cared for since March 2020. “We knew something like this could happen. We relied on the sensibility and the medical infrastructure to get everyone vaccinated. It’s here. It’s happening, and we’re still not fully vaccinated.”
Mack closed the press conference by saying it is the job of elected officials and medical professionals to inform the public.
“We’re giving information, so you can make an educated decision,” he said. “The statistics, the facts are very clear.”
He added that there will be some in the community who do not believe those facts and said it’s their choice. He urged all residents to behave responsibly to avoid infecting others.
“Vaccination is proven to be effective,” Mack said. “Masks work.”