The LeTourneau University Board of Trustees on Monday morning named Steven D. Mason the Longview institution's seventh president.
Mason was unanimously recommended by the Presidential Transition Committee. and the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select him as the next president.
“I just have been thrilled and honored about the way the board has gone about their work,” Mason told the News-journal after a ceremony to make the announcement at the university's Allen Family Student Center Great Room. “Just really excited about the future.”
Board Chair Bill Anderson noted that the Board of Trustees and Presidential Transition Committee pursued the process of selecting a new president through prayer, seeking wisdom and discernment.
“Of course we would have preferred to hold this exciting announcement in a large campus gathering,” Anderson said, noting that COVID-19 precautions led the university to make the announcement event smaller, socially distanced and streamed live from center's great room.
Anderson said God has answered prayer in the board and committee's efforts to appoint a new president.
“Becoming the seventh president of the university is special to me personally,” Mason said, smiling. “Number one, of course, the number seven is the perfect biblical number. More importantly, it was my football number in high school.”
Though joking at first, Mason said being seventh means that he is standing on the shoulders of people who went before him. Two of the previous presidents of the university were in attendance, including the president who hired him 15 years ago.
During his speech, Mason thanked those who have been working through both the pandemic and extreme weather this year.
“I might be the star today, but two weeks ago, during Snowmageddon, Snowpocalypse, SNOVID, the stars were actually people in facility services,” Mason said during his speech. “One thing I stressed to the Presidential Transition Committee is that I don't and we don't plan on doing any of this alone. We wouldn't want to. I wouldn’t want to. I don’t want to do this alone. Stars are great but they don't compare to the magnificence of a constellation.”
Mason had been named acting president in January as the university announced a change in its leadership structure that moved former President Dale Lunsford to chancellor.
The review process for the presidential position was designed to validate Mason’s qualifications and leadership to serve as president. Mason is a scholar, teacher, pastor and leader, who has worked at LeTourneau University for 15 years beginning as a professor.
More recently, Mason served as provost and vice president for academic affairs. On Feb. 1, Mason officially became acting president of the university when his predecessor Dale Lunsford became chancellor. Lunsford had been president of the university since 2007.
Mason majored in finance and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University in 1998. In 2002, he earned his Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary and then a Ph.D. in Old Testament Studies from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2006.
“The thing that I've really been struck by is how both Dale Lunsford and Steve Mason both want whatever is best for LeTourneau, and they're willing to do that,” Anderson said. “That kind of humility is not often seen in leaders, especially today. And the fear in both of them at the same time, was not only refreshing but it made our work so much easier because we’re all on the same team and headed in the same direction.”
Presidential Transition Committee Chair Tom Burt said the committee had several goals in their vetting and interviewing process.
“We wanted to understand and assess his ability first to be a spiritual leader on and off campus to prevent mission drift for the university and to hear his ideas for building spiritual strength and vitality on campus,” Burt said.
The committee wanted to assess his ability to lead students, faculty and staff as well as manage the business of a university, grow the university’s reputation and handle challenges.
“We wanted to assess the willingness of Dr. Mason, and his family, to take on this new and more demanding role,” Burt said.
Mason and his wife, Bonnie, have been married for nearly 22 years and have three children, Caroline, William and Christopher. In his spare time, Mason enjoys coaching his children’s sports teams.
The Masons are founding members of One Hope Presbyterian Church in Longview, where he serves as an elder.
Burt said the committee assessed these areas through interviews with Mason and with references, including his neighbors and fellow church members.
“It was a good time to hear you, and to hear how thorough and thoughtful you were and what we understood was that you didn't have all the answers. But you were willing to learn and sort of plan how you would understand all those things,” Burt said. “And through that we did see the hand of God.”
Burt said Mason was uniquely gifted, placed and prepared by God to lead LeTourneau University.
“Here’s the cool thing — I’m not in charge,” Mason said. “We know who’s in charge: God — father, son and holy spirit is actually in charge of this institution. — not me or anyone else. God is in charge.”
Anderson and Mason both said LeTourneau University’s future is bright and they are committed to the university’s Christian mission and calling.
“We believe we have a great future, and we're ready for that,” Anderson said. “LeTourneau is here for the long haul and we believe in Longview. This is our hometown and we're committed to Longview and to East Texas.”
Following an announcement about the leadership change, university officials in January said that for its 75th anniversary year, LeTourneau University is preparing its largest fundraising effort to date.
The campaign is part of the university’s new strategic plan which has four objectives: academic ingenuity and success; financial strength and stewardship; diversity and hospitality; and campus health and wellness. In his new position as chancellor, Lunsford will spearhead the campaign.
“My job is to help the university lean into that strategic plan, mobilize the campus in order to accomplish those goals,” Mason said.