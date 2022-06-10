After the mass shooting in Uvalde and others across the nation, a Longview native has organized an anti-gun violence march Saturday in downtown.
Adam Farmer, 34, said the idea for the event was mostly in response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and the May 14 at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
Farmer is a member of the local chapter of March For Our Lives, a national organization that aims to promote "civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence," according to its website. Marches across the nation are set to take place Saturday, including in Washington, D.C.
Farmer said the recent shootings made him start thinking of his four children, who are 6, 7, 11 and 13.
"I started thinking about my four children that are the same age as some of the victims in the Uvalde shooting, and that hit close to home, so I decided it was time," he said. "Rather than just sitting and hoping something would happen ... to get up and do something and help foster the change."
Attendees are asked to gather at 9 a.m. at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets for a sign-making party where premade signs and blank ones will be available for residents to fill out, Farmer said.
At 10 a.m. attendees are set to form up and begin their march around the Gregg County Courthouse and back to the plaza. Beforehand, they will hear about safety procedures and guidelines for the march, Farmer said. After the march, an open forum is scheduled where residents can voice their opinions on any issues regarding gun violence, he said.
"Then we're gonna have a letter-writing workshop where we write letters to local legislators (and) state and federal senators," Farmer said.
Supplies for the letters and signs will be available Saturday morning, he added.
Farmer wants people to know the march is not about taking away people's guns or wanting a gun-free country, adding that's not only unrealistic but isn't part of the group's goal.
"We want to strengthen the laws that regard people getting guns that don't need guns and have no business owning guns," Farmer said. "We want to make sure our government is taking all measures of public safety to avoid letting guns in the wrong hands."
While he said he's already received pushback for organizing the event, Farmer said it is important to push the message that the march's intent isn't anti-gun.
To make the point, one of the chants at the march is, "We don't want your guns," Farmer said.
He said he's a gun owner and believes in the safe use of firearms and keeping them secure and out of children's reach.
"It's needed so that our local legislators and those that represent our community understand that we expect and we want something to be done about this. We don't 'wanna wait 'till next time and wait 'till it comes even closer to home. We 'wanna be proactive rather than reactive," Farmer said.
Since Heritage Plaza will just be used as a meetup spot and not a place for attendees to occupy, Farmer said he didn't need a city permit.
"As long as we're not blocking any streets or entrances to government buildings, then we don't have to have any permits for anything," he said.
"All are welcome to attend — it is peaceful, and we will ensure the safety of everybody that's there," Farmer said. "That's the glory of living in a democracy. We don't have to agree ... we're not against people — we're against gun violence."