'We just did our job': Longview man among last of veterans who took part in nuclear testing

In 1962, U.S. service members on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean were kept in the dark about the danger they faced — even as nuclear bombs filled the morning sky with fire.
Thousands of U.S. troops took part in Operation Dominic, a Department of Defense nuclear testing program.
U.S. Air Force mechanic Billy Shivers, a native of Beulah who now lives in Longview, was part of the program.
“We didn’t know much about it anyway because they don’t want to tell you you’re in danger,” he said. “They want to use you up and throw you away.”
Sixty years later, Shivers is among the dwindling number of American nuclear testing veterans still alive to tell their stories. Though government records show most Operation Dominic veterans weren’t exposed to unsafe levels of radiation, Shivers believes otherwise.
“They put a lot of people in harm’s way,” he said.
Atomic evolution
The U.S. government began developing atomic bombs — a type of nuclear weapon — during World War II. The origins of the nuclear program are chronicled in the recently released film “Oppenheimer,” which tells the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
An estimated 400,000 veterans were involved in U.S. nuclear weapons testing through the early 1960s, according to the Atomic Heritage Foundation. Operation Dominic was the government’s last atmospheric testing program. During such testing, explosions occur in the air.
Shivers, an East Texas farm boy, said he never thought he’d find himself part of such a program.
Recently, he sat down in a swivel chair in his so-called “junk room” at his home in Longview, wearing a military-style tan shirt and green-pocketed trousers.
He was surrounded by a cluttered desk and shelves lined with floppy disks. Hit songs by Fats Domino and the Everly Brothers played in the background on a speaker near his computer. They’re the kind of songs that were popular back home while he was overseas in the military.
Born on a farm south of Lufkin in 1936, Shivers graduated from Diboll High School. He married his wife, Mary, on Christmas Eve in 1955. He enlisted in the Air Force a few weeks later.
“I wasn’t interested in staying in Diboll and working at the saw mill,” Shivers said.
After enlisting, he went to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training. In 1962, he was deployed from Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico to Christmas Island, more than 10,000 miles away.
Light up the night
The Cold War was heating up when Shivers and roughly 28,000 other personnel were sent to Christmas Island. The year before, the Soviet Union vowed to restart its nuclear testing program, violating a peace agreement with the United States and United Kingdom. The U.S. responded with Operation Dominic.
As an aircraft mechanic, Shivers was responsible for working on planes involved in the program. He and his crew made sure aircraft were in running order before and after “shot day,” when bombs were tested.
Shivers was on the island for 23 of the program’s 36 tests, he said. Nuclear tests typically took place between 2 and 4 a.m. B-52 bombers dropped their cargo roughly two miles off the island’s coast.
Soldiers watched the explosions from the island. They wore badges that measured the levels of radiation they absorbed and donned goggles that blocked most of the light from the explosions.
All were ordered to be outdoors during the explosions, even if their jobs weren’t directly involved with the testing. Officials had to account for every soldier, Shivers said.
Once that was over, the show could begin.
“Whenever that thing popped, you could barely see directly at the fire ball — took about two seconds before you could see what was going on whenever it would light up,” Shivers said. “You could see the clouds in the air, and you could see the shockwave coming because the clouds would be disappearing.
“When the sound wave hits you, it’s like the knock-you-over type. It’s loud. It don’t take long for it to dissipate enough where there was no light. We shot some of them off in the daytime, too, usually early in the mornings.”
Explosion exposure
Shivers was usually watching the action from the ground. But on one occasion, he found himself in the backseat of a plane — flying through the mushroom cloud created by an explosion.
“What I did was operate some equipment we had back there to gather up the samples — air samples,” Shivers said.
Military officials collected several types of data after explosions, including air quality information. Shivers controlled compressors onboard his plane that sucked in air from the cloud. The air was pumped into lead containers and eventually sent to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where scientists analyzed it.
“(The containers) were real thick to keep the radiation from getting out,” Shivers said.
While flying through radioactive clouds, service members were breathing in the air around them. Filters in the cockpit were designed to sift out particles and make the air safer.
“It didn’t work very well,” Shivers said.
After planes returned from those missions, they were taken to the island’s decontamination area, Shivers said. Men washed the planes down with soap and water.
“That didn’t do any good,” Shivers said. “That just washed off the surface dust and crap. The plane was still contaminated. … The poor people washing the airplane down were covered with the stuff. To me, it was kind of a joke.”
Even though Shivers was in the Air Force, he was given worn-out Army uniforms to wear on the island. All the men’s clothing had to be discarded before leaving the island because of contamination concerns, he said.
Bombs away — far away
The bombs dropped near Christmas Island dwarfed those the U.S. dropped on Japan during World War II.
Each bomb in Operation Dominic had a different name — and a different impact. On July 9, 1962, a 1,450-kiloton bomb named Starfish Prime created a blast so large that people felt it 800 miles away in Oahu, Hawaii, according to a 2012 article in Air Force Magazine. The bomb dropped on Hiroshima was 12 kilotons.
“The electromagnetic pulse from the detonation caused power surges on Oahu that set off burglar alarms and knocked out some street lighting,” according to the article. “Starfish Prime caused damage to solar panels on several orbiting satellites.”
Although the U.S. was preparing for nuclear war in the early 1960s, President John F. Kennedy was still working toward peace. In October of that year, the U.S. and the Soviet Union narrowly avoided full-scale nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Shortly thereafter, Kennedy and Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev resumed talks of ending nuclear weapons testing, according to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
One month later, Operation Dominic was over.
“Dominic was planned and executed in record time,” according to the Air Force Magazine article. “For all that, it proved to be the largest and the most successful nuclear test program in US history.”
Lingering effects
Shivers and other members of the program were deployed to other Air Force bases. But the effects of nuclear testing didn’t end when they left the island.
Within a few years of testing, some service members already had died of cancer caused by radiation exposure, Shivers said.
“A lot of them died a long time ago,” he said. “One of my best friends, golly, he died about five years after Christmas Island, about ‘68 or ’69, somewhere in there. … I don’t know what kind of cancer he had.”
In the 1980s, veterans began raising awareness of the health conditions they faced as a result of nuclear testing. In 1988, Congress passed the Radiation-Exposed Veterans Compensation Act.
The legislation paid $75,000 to veterans with various types of radiation-related cancers and illnesses, according to the National Cancer Benefits Center. A deceased veteran’s spouse, children or grandchildren can also file a claim for the benefit.
Veterans who contracted radiation-related illnesses are eligible for benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the agency’s website.
Shivers was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1992, he said. He was treated, and the cancer never spread.
He’s said he's still not sure how much radiation he was exposed to at Christmas Island.
Years after the testing was over, he obtained military records showing he was exposed to less than the minimum amount of radiation a human encounters on a day-to-day basis, which is called background radiation. American receive about .62 rem of radiation per year, most of which occurs naturally in the air, according to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A 1983 personnel report from the Defense Nuclear Agency said there was “little or no fallout problem” from the Christmas Island explosions. Most soldiers received less than .5 rem of radiation, according to the report. Shivers disputed the records he was given.
The last man he knew from Christmas Island — his good friend Jim Caldwell — died of cancer in 2016, he said.
Moving forward
After Christmas Island, Shivers’ Air Force career led him to Alaska. He maintained the Martin RB-57D Canberra, one of the most advanced U.S. spy planes of its time. Though he wasn’t a pilot, he was able to ride in the craft one time as it flew near Soviet air space.
He later was deployed and served in Vietnam.
Shivers, then a crew chief on the F-100 Super Sabre aircraft, was working outside three days after the deadly 1968 Tet Offensive began, according to the Stars & Stripes military newspaper. He heard a voice in a culvert, and he found a young North Vietnamese soldier hiding there
Shivers earned a Bronze Star for his action.
“No other Air Force person ever captured another one of them,” he said.
He spent the last years of his Air Force career at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, retiring in 1976. After leaving the Air Force, he and his family settled in Longview, where he worked a few different jobs before fully retiring.
These days, the 87-year-old veteran spends his time hanging out with his friends at Longview American Legion Post No. 140, where he serves as the finance officer.
Even though most of his fellow nuclear testing veterans are gone, Shivers said he’s not bitter about his experiences on Christmas Island or the danger he faced. After all, he said, he’s the one who enlisted.
“I knew it wasn’t a nice place to be, but I didn’t worry about it,” Shivers said. “Nobody else did, either. We just did our job.”