What John McKinnon says he remembers most about his time in the Vietnam War is the smell.
"Vietnam was a unique experience," the U.S. Navy veteran said. "It had a unique smell. There's no way to describe the smell."
McKinnon was one of about 20 veterans and guests to attend the St. Mary's Catholic School Celebration of Service Recognition Luncheon. The school served a free lunch to veterans invited by students or from the community.
Some students ate lunch with a family member who served in the military. Others went to various tables to visit with veterans and thank them for their service.
McKinnon ate lunch with his great-niece, Nora Jackson, a first-grader at St. Mary's.
"You know, they don’t have to do this," he said. "We need to remember my brothers and sisters that didn’t come home, or the ones that came home with injuries."
While serving in Vietnam, McKinnon said he did aerial mapping missions with cameras that could capture the landscape 25,000 feet in the air. He said he would like to return to the country one day.
"There was red clay there that will not come out of your clothing, even after 50 years," he said. "I have a hat that got the red mud in it. I’ve never been able to get it all out."
Jessica Tejeda, who served in the U.S. Air Force, celebrated Veterans Day with her children — Jaidan, 10, and Julianna, 6 — who both attend St. Mary's.
"It’s nice. Jaidan remembers being on base and seeing me in my uniform all the time," she said. "It’s nice to be able to celebrate with the kids and that they explain to the kids what the military is."
Her father and mother also came to have lunch with the family. Tejeda said her father, Efrem, also is a veteran. She said he served in the U.S. Army.
Other military families, like the Stephens family, were in attendance.
Mary Stephens and her husband, Walter, both served in the U.S. Army and came to have lunch with their grandchildren, Kiara and Keenia Richardson.
"To me, it’s a very rewarding experience, because they get so see some of the people that we have worked with, so they can know what the military service is about," Mary Stephens said. "My husband and I are a military family. Everybody was in the military — my sister, brothers, uncles, aunts. Same for him — his brothers, all of them was in the Army."
U.S. Army veteran Melvin Strong said the event helps expose children to the military.
Strong came to the school to have lunch with his grandchildren — Khayliee, 7, and Joshua Anderson, 5.
"I’ve been to places where so many of these kids don’t get the chance to get exposed to," Strong said. "I think all kids should be exposed to the military and at least learn something about the military and the fact that the privileges they have today would be nonexistent without the military."