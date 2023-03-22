The Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off fundraiser for the Greater Longview United Way set for Friday and Saturday has been canceled because of possible inclement weather.
The event was scheduled at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
“While the forecast looks favorable for Saturday, current projections predict showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday, when our competitors cook their food for the event,” said Evan Dolive, executive director of GLUW. “Safety is our No. 1 priority. We won’t ask the cook teams to work in a field during a thunderstorm so we can move forward with the event.”
The planned raffle will continue for prizes such as a Napoleon Built-In Grill, the ultimate fire pit from Solo Stove and a one-year supply of bacon, according to GLUW. The raffle drawing is set Monday and will be broadcast on GLUW’s Facebook page.
Cook teams and attendees already registered for Cookin’ at the Creek may either let it serve as a donation to United Way or request a refund, according to the GLUW.
“We know how much everyone was looking forward to this event and are disappointed to have to make this decision,” said MaryAnn Hagenbucher, GLUW board president. “We are grateful for our community’s continued support and look forward to bringing back the Cookin’ at the Creek BBQ Cook Off next year.”
For questions or additional information, please call the Greater Longview United Way at 903-758-0191.