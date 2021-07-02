Weather forecasts are looking favorable for a July Fourth weekend of outdoor fun in the Longview area.
Although intermittent thunderstorms are possible across East Texas, the rain would make it safer to launch fireworks and hold barbecues and cookouts.
Rainfall has kept drought conditions from forming in East Texas, according to meteorologist Brandi Travis at the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
“That’s very good,” she said. “We’ve had lots of summers with burn bans.”
Gregg County is not under a burn ban. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, no East Texas counties are under a burn ban. The majority of bans are noted by the forest service to be in the western half of the state.
According to the weather service,the best chances for thunderstorms should be Saturday through Tuesday south of Interstate 20 as a cold front is expected to stall near the Gulf Coast.
“We do have a summer time cold front coming through,” Travis said. “It’s unusual.”
The highs over the weekend near 90 degrees is slightly below normal for this time of year, she said.
“We are going to work some drier air in here (Friday night), and that’s going to linger in through Saturday and Sunday,” Travis said. “That will allow us to cool down at night and not feel so hot during the day.”
No severe weather is anticipated through Wednesday.
“There are low end chances for afternoon-type thunderstorms, which is typical for this time of year,” Travis said.
Although storms are not expected to be severe, some could yield gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall and lightning.
“If you do happen to get a thunderstorm, take precautions,” Travis said. “Lightning can happen with any thunderstorm. If its thundering, you need to get indoors.”
There is a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Saturday, gradually becoming sunny with a high near 88 degrees. Saturday night is expected to be calm and mostly clear with cooler temperatures around 69 degrees.
For Independence Day on Sunday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high of around 90 degrees. The day is expected to be mostly sunny and clear heading into the evening with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms that night. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday evening with a low of 71 degrees.
Rain chances will begin to increase in the region next week.
Also, the Texas Environmental Quality Commission has declared an ozone action day for Saturday and Sunday in the Longview-Tyler area, because ozone levels will be moderate. During ozone action days, residents — especially the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic breathing difficulties such as asthma — are encouraged to restrict outdoor activities.