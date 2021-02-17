Eastman Chemical Co. just outside Longview is shut down after the icy weather that arrived in East Texas this week disrupted operations. Luminant’s Martin Lake power plant also experienced equipment malfunctions and damage during the cold weather.
Eastman Chemical Co. and Luminant filed air emission event reports this week with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that referenced the unprecedented cold weather that arrived this weekend.
Eastman Chemical’s local plant is just outside the city limits, in Harrison County, off Estes Parkway. It’s Longview’s largest industrial employer with about 1,500 employees.
“A sitewide steam emergency occurred due to extremely cold temperatures that resulted in a steam shortage and plants having to be shut down,” the report to TCEQ states. The report was filed Tuesday for the incident that occurred at 6:17 a.m. Monday.
The steam shortage affected three hydrocarbon cracking plants at the facility and other equipment.
“This caused upset emissions from the HCC-3 primary flare, HCC-3A primary flare, HCC-4 flare, the EO sewer tank, and Boiler 15. As of the date and time of this report, some emissions are still ongoing,” the report states. “Eastman is uncertain of the end date. Extremely low temperatures remain a factor. Eastman must also inspect instrumentation and determine if damage exists, whether gas supplies are available and balance Governor Abbott’s request of industry to reduce electrical consumption.”
The plant remains shut down, according to company spokeswoman Kristin Parker.
“We are experiencing outages at our plant in Longview as a result of the extreme winter conditions in the area. During shutdown, flaring of off-specification material resulted in the report to the TCEQ,” Parker said in an email. “Our units were safely brought down, and we anticipate restarting when the freezing temperatures break this later this weekend. We’re also working closely with AEP to reduce our power consumption at the site to support the surrounding community’s electrical needs during this time.”
The company will “work to coordinate a safe restart once the weather, power and natural gas conditions improve in the coming days and over the weekend,” she said.
Luminant has reported multiple incidents at the Martin Creek power plant.
The first occurred at midnight Monday and involved a boiler at the facility.
“Suspected monitor malfunction. Technicians are unable to access the stack platform due to severe weather,” the report states.
The second incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday when several pieces of equipment froze and had to be thawed and repaired, with the report saying, "B precipitator system NUVA feeders E3, E4, E5, and E7 top gates frozen open; E3 vent line and bottom gate frozen open; and E4, E5 and E7 actuators damaged, causing a brief episode of opacity.... All top gates thawed and closed, E3 bottom gate thawed and closed, and all damaged actuators replaced."
Another report also mentions weather challenges.
"The reported opacity was caused by a malfunction of the ash handling system due to the unprecedented cold weather conditions. The ash handling system was no longer able to properly process flyash, which resulted several instances of excess opacity.... Plant personnel continue address this unique issue in difficult and unprecedented weather conditions."
Luminant, which is a part of Irving-based Vistra, did not respond to specific questions but referened a press release issued Wednesday.
It said that of the company's 19,000 megawatts of capacity about 1,000 megawatts were unable to produce electricity.
"Most of the remaining 18,000 megawatts are producing electricity with the balance of the capacity constrained due to challenges with receiving a steady supply of fuel for some plants as well as challenges with handling fuel already on site given the freezing conditions. Luminant, Vistra's generation subsidiary, is working with the electric utilities, natural gas pipelines and producers, and the railroad companies to obtain as much fuel supply as possible."
The company estimamted it produced about 25-30% of the power on the Electric Reliability of Council grid Monday and Tuesday, compared to its market share of capacity of approximately 18%.
"Luminant has a winter weather preparedness process that includes an extensive checklist of items to review prior to the start of the season," the company's press release said. "This process includes installing windbreaks and large radiant heaters to supplement existing freeze protection and insulation, and performing preventative maintenance on freeze protection equipment such as the insulation and automatic circuitry designed to keep pipes from freezing...."
Vistra recognizes that this unprecedented winter weather event in Texas is not over and we are continuing to focus on taking every action possible to keep our plants online, delivering the maximum electricity possible to Texans."