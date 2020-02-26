A wet start to the year has helped eliminate drought conditions that have plagued much of Northeast Texas since mid-October, according to weather officials.
The rain gauge at the East Texas Regional Airport measured 10.52 inches from Jan. 1 through Tuesday, said Brad Bryant, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Shreveport. That compares to an average of 6.9 inches in that time period for Longview and 5.67 inches recorded during that period in 2019.
The Texas Water Development Board this week reported that as of Feb. 18, the total area of Texas affected by drought declined “dramatically.” The state agency issued a map showing southwestern Rusk County is under “abnormally dry” conditions, the mildest form of drought, with the rest of Northeast Texas clear.
“All this rain we have been getting has been a real drought buster,” said Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Shreveport.
The wet weather this year contrasted with November and December, in which only 2 inches of rain fell in Rusk County, said Mark Wentzel, manager of the river science department of the state water board. He said 8.5 inches of rainfall typically fall in that two-month period and described November and December as being the driest recorded months in Rusk County in 100 years.
He said the scant rainfall in November and December followed an unusually wet period from April through June and September and October faring “not bad.”
Longview ended the year at 48.28 inches, 0.73 inches above the annual average, according to the weather service.
Wentzel said Rusk County was almost under severe drought conditions at the first of the year, but “the taps came on again.”
The weather service predicts clear skies and dry weather in the Longview area through Sunday, with a 20% chance of showers Sunday night and a 50% chance of showers Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s today and should rise beginning Thursday to 55 degrees and be in the 60s through Sunday.
The low will dip to 28 degrees tonight, climb to 36 Thursday and increase to 56 degrees by Sunday night.
“The dry patch here does not look to continue very long,” Bryant said.