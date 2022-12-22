More extreme winter weather is still expected to enter this region between about 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today.
National Weather Service meteorologists have said a large portion of the country is affected by the winter weather moving in from Canada.
Aaron Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said Thursday morning that, in this region, that will mean sustained below-freezing temperatures from 36 hours to as much as 48 hours in some parts of Northeast Texas.
The low temperature will be amplified by "strong, sustained, gusty" winds of 20 mph-plus, and gusts of 35-40 mph.
The area-wide wind advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Friday, with temperatures expected at 10 degrees and below (not including wind chill), "warming" into the 20s over the weekend.
"It's going to be very cold," Davis said.
A new message the weather service sent out to more northern counties in this region on Thursday, including Titus County and into Arkansas and Oklahoma, was a "winter weather advisory" because wetter roads could experience "flash freeze scenarios."
That includes a "glaze of ice with snow accumulations less than an inch."
"We are not expecting widespread accumulations or road hazards," Davis said.
It is, however, going to be "very, very cold."
"This is going to affect pipes. This is going to affect people," he continued. People ideally shouldn't be outside, Davis suggested, but if they are they need to be prepared and keep themselves warm.
He especially cautioned people who are traveling to be prepared in case they experience any kind of car trouble.
"We are not messaging major impacts to travel," he said, but because it's going to be so cold on a holiday weekend with a lot of travel expected, car trouble on the highway is instantly hazardous. People must take steps to ensure they can stay warm, particularly their hands so they can work outside if necessary to get their car out of the way, for instance.
"It's going to be windy, and it's going to be cold, and it's going to be like this through the weekend," Davis said.