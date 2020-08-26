East Texas will begin to see the effects of Hurricane Laura late this evening, with 4 to 6 inches of rainfall and wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible in the Longview area, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday added Gregg and surrounding counties in Northeast Texas to a disaster declaration, making them eligible to ask for assistance from the federal government.
Hurricane Laura was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before it makes landfall tonight into Thursday morning, and the storm should weaken as it heads inland, according to the weather service.
“It will make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana line,” Aaron Stevens of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said Tuesday. “It’s estimated to go through Shreveport early Thursday morning — the eye.
“You can expect some tornado warnings issued ahead of the eye,” he added.
East Texas could see roof and shingle damage, scattered power and communications outages as well as large branches downed, according to the weather service.
Some trees could be uprooted with heavy winds, while downed trees become more common as the ground is saturated with heavy rain, according to the weather service. Roads could become blocked with downed trees and branches.
Abbott spoke during a news conference Tuesday at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin during which he provided an update on the state’s response to the hurricane. He discussed the threat of high winds as well as life-threatening storm surge where Hurricane Laura makes landfall.
Included in Abbott’s declaration are the counties of Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Houston, Leon, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Walker, Wailer, Wharton and Wood.
Abbott added 36 counties to his earlier declaration because, “Hurricane Laura poses a threat of imminent disaster, including property damage and loss of life, due to widespread flooding, storm surge, and hurricane force winds,” according to the proclamation signed by Gregory Davidson, executive clerk to the governor.
The governor also discussed evacuation efforts throughout the state and announced that reception centers in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin were scheduled to open Tuesday.
City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said local hotels have seen an increase in reservations due to the storm, but there are no plans to open up city-operated facilities for evacuees.
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane.
More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said as much as 13 feet of storm surge topped by waves could submerge whole communities.
The National Hurricane Center projected that Laura would draw energy from warm Gulf waters and become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late today or early Thursday, with winds of around 115 mph.