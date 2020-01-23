Don’t put away your umbrellas until Friday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecast rain that started Wednesday will continue through today, with a 50% chance of showers before noon.
The overnight storm and cold weather came from a trough that originated in the Great Plains, said Brad Bryant, a meteorologist with the weather service.
“It was just a disturbance coming across the region,” Bryant said. “It is a steady, light rain, for sure.”
The overnight storm dumped 0.64 inches of rain as of 4 p.m. Wednesday as measured at a gauge at the East Texas Regional Airport, according to weather service hydrologist C.S. Ross.
He said the storm brought the year’s total in Longview to 6.48 inches, in contrast to 2.54 inches a year ago and the average of 2.90 inches.
And while rain is in the forecast, the high today is expected to reach 57 degrees, with cloudy skies and northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest this afternoon, the weather service reported. Bryant said that is up from a high of 41 degrees Wednesday.
The weather service forecasts partly cloudy skies with a low around 36 degrees tonight, with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. For Friday, look for sunny skies with a high near 59, with a calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph, the service said.
Friday night is predicted to be mostly clear, with a low around 36.
The forecasts for Saturday calls for mostly sunny with a high near 62, but a 40% chance of showers is expected after midnight, the weather service said. Saturday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
A 30% chance of showers is forecast for Sunday, mainly before noon, with a high near 58 and mostly cloudy skies.