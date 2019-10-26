From staff and wire reports
Sunny skies are likely to return by this afternoon to the Longview area, with Post-Tropical Cyclone Olga having little effect in the region, a National Weather Service senior meteorologist said Friday afternoon.
“You’ve got some areas of light rains and drizzle that will persist across East Texas” through this morning, said Jason Hansford, based with the weather service in Shreveport. “We may see pieces of sunshine, especially through the afternoon.”
Hansford said 0.44 inches of rain were recorded as of 4 p.m. Friday at the gauge at the East Texas Regional Airport.
Meanwhile, storms with heavy rains doused the drought-parched South on Friday, prompting alerts for floods and tornadoes as Olga headed for the Gulf Coast.
The National Hurricane Center said Olga, located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana, would contribute to rainfall that could total 8 inches in spots by Sunday. Neither it nor Tropical Storm Pablo, far out in the Atlantic, was expected to reach hurricane strength.
Hansford said Olga will have “very little effect” on the East Texas area, because the storm is so far east. The storm with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph was centered Friday about 260 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and had been moving north-northeast at 17 mph.
Over the next few days in East Texas, the weather service forecast a high near 62 today, with northwest winds 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Overnight lows are expected around 45.
Sunday will have a high near 72, with a calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Sunday night will be clear with a low around 49.
Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73. The mercury will drop to around 48 Monday night with partly cloudy skies.
The weather service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 67. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 50%, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49.
Showers will be likely and a thunderstorm is possible Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
However, a cold front moving into other parts of the South is expected to collide with Olga to produce rain and possibly worse through much of the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The powerful storm spawned multiple reported tornadoes in southwestern Alabama on Friday evening.
The National Weather Service said a “confirmed large and dangerous” tornado was on the ground in Mobile County. It was one of several twisters reported Friday night.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. WKRG showed viewer-submitted images of homes with damaged roofs and uprooted trees as well as possible tornadoes in the air. Alabama Power reported about 2,000 people were without power in the county.
Parts of the central Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi Valley and western Tennessee Valley could receive as much as 8 inches through this morning, forecasters said.
Streets were flooding around New Orleans and metro Birmingham, where about 3 inches of rain fell Friday morning, and more rain was on the way.
With scores of high school football games already rescheduled because of the weather, the University of Alabama canceled its homecoming pep rally, bonfire and parade because of the forecast.
Olga was expected to be a depression over Michigan by Sunday morning. Officials said Tropical Storm Pablo was a small storm moving east-southeast about 285 miles southwest of the Azores.