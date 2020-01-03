Longview finished out 2019 with a rainfall total that was just a little higher than normal, and it saw its coldest and hottest days about two months apart, according to the National Weather Service.
The rainfall total in 2019 for the city was slightly above average at 48.28 inches, and the new year started wet with 0.13 inches falling as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.
The 2019 rainfall number was 0.73 inches above the annual average of 47.55 inches, said Lisa May, a meteorological technician with the weather service in Shreveport.
“It just tells us we were a little bit above normal,” May said.
The 2019 amount contrasted with 58.89 inches in 2018, 44.83 in 2017, 49.42 in 2016, 68.01 in 2015 and 38.81 in 2014, May said. She said the driest year over the past decade was 26.82 inches in 2010.
May said an active tropical system can bring more rainfall and a major storm such as the remnant of Tropical Storm Barry that dumped 16.17 inches in July in Dierks, Arkansas — about 150 miles north of Longview — can skew the total for a year.
The wettest day in Longview occurred May 2 with 5.05 inches of rain, May said. It was a record for that day, based on records going back to 1902, the weather service previously reported.
That storm caused more than 2,700 homes and businesses to lose power, flooded roads and left drivers stranded near Overton, the News-Journal reported.
The year 2019 also saw a trace of snow fall on Jan. 12 and Feb. 11, May said.
She said the coldest temperature was recorded at 19 degrees on Nov. 13, and the hottest day arrived just more than two months earlier Sept. 7 at 103 degrees.
The weather service forecast patchy fog before 5 a.m. today, but otherwise mostly cloudy with a high near 61. Light and variable northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph are forecast for this afternoon and will become light after midnight.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing, with a low around 36.
The forecast for Saturday calls for sunny skies with a high near 60, and northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night should be clear with a low around 38.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high around 67, and Sunday night should be clear with a low around 42.
More rainfall is not expected until a 20% chance of showers Monday night, the weather service said.