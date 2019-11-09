Bring umbrellas to Veterans Day ceremonies Monday, and put on heavy coats to brave freezing temperatures that night.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts a 90% chance of rain during the day Monday with a high near 59 — and then the thermometer will be dropping overnight to 29 degrees.
The mercury will plunge even lower to 24 degrees overnight Tuesday, said Lisa May, meteorological forecaster with the weather service. She described it as “pretty cold temperatures this time of the year for us.”
Organizers of Gregg County’s Veterans Day program, scheduled Monday on the steps of the Gregg County Courthouse, have said the event will move to the county’s covered parking area if it’s raining.
The rain on Veterans Day and expected freezes are likely to follow sunny skies with a high of 63 and overnight low of 43 forecast for today and sunshine with a high of 69 and low of 53 on Sunday, according to the weather service.
In preparation for the freezing weather, the Atlanta District of the Texas Department of Transportation pretreated bridges with brine along state and federal highways within its jurisdiction Friday, spokesman Marcus Sandifer said Friday afternoon.
The district covers Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties, and includes U.S. 259, U.S. 80, U.S. 271 and U.S. 79, along with Interstates 20 and 30.
“There is a possibility that we could have a freezing precipitation on Monday,” Sandifer said. “It could be snow. It could be freezing rain. It could be wet pavement.”
He said ice forms on bridges “a lot easier than the roadways.”
The brine dries but forms a solution after mixing with rain, Sandifer said. He said salt water freezes at a lower temperature than other water.
He advised drivers be cautious when approaching bridges.
Sandifer’s counterpart in the Tyler District, Kathi White, said TxDOT had no plans as of Friday afternoon to pretreat bridges or overpasses.
However, that could change, she said.
“Look at the weather,” White said. “It continues to change. We continue to monitor the weather. We do have our equipment and employees ready to respond.”
The Tyler district covers Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties and includes I-20, U.S. 69, U.S. 271, U.S. 175 and Texas 31.