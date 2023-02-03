While a week of constant rainfall didn't have a big effect on area bodies of water, gardeners should wait a little longer before planting spring vegetables.
Brandon Thorne, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said Friday that about 5 inches or rain fell during the previous five days in the Longview area.
Since Jan. 1, the city has received 8.06 inches of precipitation, which is more than double the average for this time of year of 3.84 inches, he said.
In January 2022, 1.83 inches of rain fell in the Longview area.
Rabbit Creek near Kilgore is experiencing a minor flood stage but is expected to drop this weekend, Thorne said.
A flood stage represents "a rise in water surface level (that) begins to create a hazard to lives, property, or commerce," according to weather.gov.
Lake Cherokee near Longview, which has a flood stage of 282 feet, is at 281 feet as of Friday, according to Thorne. However, he said the weather service doesn't expect the lake to enter flood stage.
Big Cypress Creek, which includes Lake O' the Pines, isn't near a flood or action stage.
An action stage "represents the level where the NWS or a partner/user needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity," according to weather.gov.
The Sabine River in the Longview area was slightly above 18 feet as of Friday and is expected to reach its action stage of 23 feet by Saturday evening or Sunday morning, Thorne said.
"But then shortly after, it's just gonna go back down. It'll crest and then go down. (It's) not gonna reach that flood stage (or) minor flood stage of 25 feet," he said.
Troy Henry, division manager for the Sabine River Authority, said the river has risen as ice in the North Texas area has melted, but he reported no problems.
Shaniqua Davis, Gregg County agriculture and natural resources county extension agent, said gardeners should expect their spring vegetable planting season to be pushed back.
"You don't wanna work the soil right now whenever it's too wet because it can create issues with water absorption, soil compaction, nutrient uptake," Davis said.
However, while it normally would be considered early to start planting onions and potatoes, she said now could be a good time.
Davis added that if water sits for extended period of time, it cause potential root rot in lawns. She added that while the forecast for next week shows more rain, the sun this weekend will help dry it out.
"In a reasonable time, (people will) be able to put out fertilizer for spring green-up or plant warm season forages," she said.