Students in Longview ISD headed back to campuses Wednesday for the 2023-24 school year.
LISD is the city's first public school district to start classes, with Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs set to open Aug. 16.
Elsewhere in Gregg County, Gladewater and Sabine ISDs are set to start Thursday; White Oak ISD on Aug. 15; and Kilgore ISD on Aug. 16.
Among Longview's private schools, Trinity School of Texas students will return Aug. 17; St. Mary's Catholic School will begin Aug. 15; Longview Christian School will start Aug. 21; and Christian Heritage Classical School will begin fall classes Aug. 16.