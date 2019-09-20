The Belcher Center at LeTourneau University was filled Thursday morning with potential future astronauts.
Students from Longview-area schools attended a free NASA exhibit and series of lectures to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Among the displays, one item stood out to students: a spacesuit they could see and touch up close.
Keith Splawn graduated from LeTourneau University with a business degree in 1997. He later went to work for ILC Dover, a company that builds spacesuits for NASA.
On Thursday, Splawn returned to his alma mater with a suit for the exhibit.
The company made the suits that went to the moon and are used today in the International Space Station, Splawn said.
“We call them EVA spacesuits — extra vehicular activity suits,” he said. “So, it’s for going outside of habitat, either exploring in zero (gravity) like in the space station today, or whatever the next commercial space station is or being able to take it out to walk on the surface of the moon and Mars.”
The suit that Splawn brought for students to view is specifically called Astro, he said. It’s different from other spacesuits in that it has bearings in the lower torso to help astronauts walk in space as well as other features.
“There won’t be an issue of ‘we’re in space but we don’t have a suit to fit everybody,’” he said. “There’s parts of the suit that we can plug in and plug out and we can change the shape of the suit so anybody can fit.”
That means women can wear it as well, he said.
In March, NASA canceled a scheduled all-female spacewalk because it did not have enough suits that fit women, according to the New York Times.
“So now we have a suit that we can change the shape of, and you can go from a small to a large in one suit,” he said.
Splawn’s daughter, Megan, 10, traveled with him from Houston to LeTourneau and showed students a glove from the suit, inviting them to try it on.
“If you feel it from the inside, it’s sort of scratchy-ish,” she said. “If you have it on for too long, you get hot and you sweat.”
Trinity School of Texas sixth-grader Hannah Woolsey said the glove from the suit felt bulky.
Her classmate, Ellie Cochran, said the class has been learning about space and the planets.
“We talk about it in a classroom and go places,” she said. “It’s fun because we’re doing activities like, what would happen if this happened, on tests and stuff, and it’s cool to see people do it in real life.”
Splawn said he wants to inspire a new generation of astronauts.
NASA has been asked to set a goal of 2024 to have men on the moon again — and to have women there for the first time, Splawn said. By the 2030s, the goal is to reach Mars.
“It’s neat to be able to show what we’ve been doing, and how the next generation can help,” he said. “By (the 2030s), these guys will be the future astronauts going on those missions.”