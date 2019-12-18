Wellness Pointe will acquire the assets of Zeid Women’s Health Center in Longview under an agreement announced Wednesday.
Chad Jones, CEO of the nonprofit Wellness Pointe based in Longview, and Yasser Zeid, M.D., issued the joint statement about the initial agreement.
“Wellness Pointe and Zeid Women’s Health Center both strive to provide high-quality women’s health care services regardless of income or insurance status,” part of the statement said.
However, it said Zeid’s medical practice in Tyler over the past two years “has grown to the point that it requires full-time attention. After moving to Tyler, Dr. Zeid discovered that he was unable to provide the same level of oversight and involvement in the Longview site.
“Wanting to ensure the Longview-area residents who have come to depend upon Zeid Women’s Health Center continue to have the best quality care, Dr. Zeid looked to Wellness Pointe as a likely opportunity to carry the shared mission forward,” the statement said.
The statement said Zeid will continue to operate the Longview clinic pending all required state and federal approvals for Wellness Pointe to expand. After the approvals are granted, Wellnesss Pointe will employ the majority of the former staff at Zeid Women’s Health Center, and Zeid will work solely in his growing practice in Tyler.
“The shared goal of both organizations is for patients to experience a seamless transition with much of the same staff they have come to know and depend on,” the statement concluded.
Both parties issued the statement six weeks after Zeid settled a lawsuit out of court with a group of nurse practitioners and midwives who previously worked for him. The seven women had provided women’s health care at Special Health Resources as part of a contract between Zeid and the nonprofit entity.
After the women left Zeid’s practice to work for Special Health Resources, Zeid sued them and Special Health Resources, and successfully sought an injunction to prevent them from working there. He claimed a noncompete clause prevented them from working for Special Health Resources.
Zeid’s website says the health center is an “all-inclusive” women’s gynecology and obstetrics health center.
Wellness Pointe’s website says it is a federally qualified health center and nonprofit organization that provides a variety of medical and social support programs to serve the health needs of entire families. It has locations in Longview, Kilgore and Gilmer.