Special to the News-Journal
Longview-based Wellness Pointe has opened a pediatric clinic to serve the Pine Tree area of Longview.
The clinic is at 1761 W. Loop 281, near Gilmer Road and Loop 281.
“We are very excited to have both pediatrician Dr. Richard Joos and pediatric nurse practitioner Jocelan Ramsey heading up the medical staff,” said Chad Jones, CEO of the federally qualified health center.
The clinic also will provide other services including obstetrics/gynecology with Dr. Frank Tibiletti, women’s health nurse practitioner Wendy McKinnon and certified nurse midwife Paige Gilliam. In addition, Jones said, functional medicine will be available at the Pine Tree clinic with certified nurse practitioner Meagan McDonald.
Regular clinic hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Wellness Pointe recently has launched telehealth. Not all visits are appropriate for telehealth, and each patient case will be evaluated for participation.
Wellness Pointe’s primary location is at 1107 E. Marshall Ave, Longview. It has other clinics in Longview at 2131 S. Mobberly Ave. and in Gilmer, Kilgore and Mount Pleasant.