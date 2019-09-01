Longview-based Wellness Pointe plans to launch a medical and behavioral health program after receiving $109,744 in grants from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
The plan entails placing a psychologist at Wellness Pointe’s busiest medical clinic to deal with post-pregnancy depression and signs of behavioral health issues among children, Wellness Pointe CEO Chad Jones said in a statement.
“The goal is to start addressing behavioral health issues before the patient ever leaves the clinic,” Jones said. “We are looking at implementing a part-time pediatric psychiatrist via telehealth until we are able to recruit a local provider.”
Wellness Pointe received the largest grant of four area nonprofit health providers serving the Longview area. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also awarded $107,287 to East Texas Border Health Clinic in Marshall; $72,047 to Special Health Resources for Texas of Longview; and $4,000 to Crossroads Family Care, which operates the Mount Enterprise Community Health Center and centers in Henderson and Palestine.
The four were among 68 health centers in Texas that received a combined total exceeding $4.9 million with the intent to improve quality, efficiency and value, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The department reported health centers in 2018 screened nearly 1.1 million people for substance abuse disorders and provided medication-assisted treatment to nearly 95,000 patients nationwide.
Broken down, the grant money for Wellness Pointe consisted of $23,744 for clinical quality improvers, $20,000 for access enhancers, $30,000 apiece for health disparities reducers and patient-centered medical home recognition and $6,000 for advanced health information technology.
Wellness Pointe operates three clinics in Longview, one apiece in Gilmer and Kilgore, and a Women, Infants and Children’s clinic in Longview and Kilgore, as well as social services offices in Longview, Marshall and Tyler.
Wellness Pointe and the other entities offer similar services, such as pediatrics, behavioral health, dentistry and OB/GYN.“We are here to serve the underserved community,” said Kenneth White, CEO of Crossroads. “That is why we exist.”
East Texas Border Health received $52,287 for clinical quality improvers, $10,000 for access enhancers, $5,000 for advancing health information technology and $40,000 for patient-center medical home recognition. East Texas Border Health does business as Genesis PrimeCare.
“We will use the money to further improve patient care services,” Charlotte Mitchell, marketing director/employee relations, said in a statement. She said Genesis PrimeCare sees about 13,000 patients a month and has nine clinics: three in Marshall, one apiece in Jefferson and Atlanta and two apiece in Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas.
“It makes it easier when you have a lot of good people,” Mitchell said.
Special Health Resources received $26,047 for clinical quality improvers, $30,000 for access enhancers, $10,000 for health disparities reducers and $6,000 for advancing health information technology.
Special Health Resources plans to use the grant money for quality assurance and quality improvements, interim CEO David Hayes said.
Hayes said quality improvement could involve hiring more people and analyzing computer software programs.
He said Special Health Resources operates 12 locations in East Texas, including Longview, Tyler, Texarkana and Jacksonville.Lastly, Crossroads Family Care will use its $4,000 grant to improve data reporting, White said. He added Crossroads participates in a health center controlled network through the Texas Association of Community Health Centers.