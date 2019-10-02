TYLER — State Sen. Royce West of Dallas brought his campaign for the Democratic nomination to face incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on Wednesday to East Texas, telling about 100 people in Tyler that health care was his “No. 1 issue.”
West was set to have a meeting later Wednesday in Marshall.
“When people ask me why I am running, I tell them I believe that health care is a fundamental right for everyone,” he said.
West said he would work to reverse damage done to the Affordable Care Act by the Trump administration, then move to make it more inclusive.
“When you ask people if they are for Obamacare they’ll tell you, ‘No way.’ But when you ask them what they think about the Affordable Care Act, they say they really like it. That’s the same thing.”
West, who also is a lawyer, has been a state senator since 1993 and announced his candidacy in July.
He spoke directly Wednesday to a group of students from Texas College, telling them the 2020 election was about all Americans, but particularly young people.
“I have never seen this country more divided. We have a president who has degraded women from the beginning, he has said we had fine people on both sides at Charlottesville. He lies to us about everything every day.
“How has our country gotten to this point? How has our state gotten to this point?”
West is one of nine Democratic candidates vying to unseat Cornyn, a number he said was “great” because it showed that Democrats are becoming energized to run for positions up and down the ballot. In the recent past, he said, Republican dominance kept Democrats from running.
West said, if elected, he would also work to harness gun violence, including adding universal background checks, limiting the size of magazines and banning assault rifles.
“I believe in the Second Amendment,” he said. “I really do. But we have to have gun sense. I believe we can have both.