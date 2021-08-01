The West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department between Gladewater and Gilmer has received a $19,800 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to help purchase several pieces of fire and rescue equipment.
Among those purchases is six new radios with 25-channel frequencies, scene lighting, rescue ropes and a thermal imaging camera.
“With an expanding population into a once-rural area, the West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is having to expand its capabilities,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Josh Bardwell. “Wildfires and the occasional structure fire in their protection area historically has evolved into more rescues on the highways and mutual aid assistance to other VFDs in the county, along with more wildland urban interface issues due to the population rise in the once agrarian community. To meet these challenges, the VFD has been upgrading their fleet, equipment and training to meet the needs of those they serve.”
West Mountain VFD has been serving its area since 1978 and has open enrollment for volunteers. To request an application, email westmtvfd1@gmail.com.