The city of Longview is nominating Westlake Chemical as an enterprise project to the governor’s office, based on the company’s plans to invest $100 million in its Longview facility and retain 188 jobs.
The Longview Economic Development Corp. previously had recommended the enterprise project designation to the Longview City Council. Houston-based Westlake operates facilities off Estes Parkway in Longview.
During Thursday’s Longview City Council meeting, Development Services Director Michael Shirley said Westlake’s local plant is within an existing enterprise zone. Approved enterprise projects may apply for refunds on state sales and use taxes on qualified expenditures, depending on capital investments and job retention. The nomination will be submitted to the Office of the Governor Texas Economic Development & Tourism.
Shirley said Westlake plans to invest $100 million at the Longview site during the next five years and retain 188 jobs.
A company representative on Friday confirmed the plans.
“Over the next five years, Westlake plans to make significant investments in capital improvements, product expansion and maintenance at the Longview facilities while retaining the current 188 employees,” the official said. “The capital improvements will include modernization of the current processes, product expansion for new business lines and an expansion/upgrade of an existing facility sitting area.”
The company’s main offices at the local plant are inside the city, but a lot of the facilities are located outside the city limits inside the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, Shirley said.