What started as a simple post on a Longview Facebook group offering rides, help to get a vehicle out of a ditch or picking up items at a store turned into a couple helping dozens of people through this week's winter storm.
“It started with my granny,” Adrian Ward of Longview said Thursday. “She said to always help somebody that’s in need and, you know, love one another.”
His girlfriend, Amanda Alderete, got the idea to post online to reach those in need when she saw people asking for help and others offering milk, potatoes and more.
“Adrian got stuck in his own truck, so we brought a truck out, and I just thought, 'You know, if we can pull him out, we can do anything,' ” she said. “Why not help all these people? So we posted the ‘ad’ and it blew up.”
The pair started giving rides to people who messaged them, getting food from the grocery store and pulling vehicles out of ditches.
“We’re not charging anybody. We're just doing it out of the kindness of our heart,” Ward said, noting that he had given 46 people rides in his truck as of Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve been busy,” Ward said. “In my 32 years of living, this has been the worst storm we ever had.”
He has traveled from Longview to Gilmer, Kilgore, Hallsville, Big Sandy and more on treacherous roads.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do in life,” Ward said. “Just helping others, you’ll go a long way in life ,and I think that’s helped me these 32 years I’ve been living so far.”
Ward and Alderete were not alone in their efforts. People across East Texas with all-wheel drive vehicles and off-road vehicles stepped up and braved the ice-covered roads to help their neighbors.
David Minor of Longview said he teamed with more than a dozen people Wednesday night to go out and help. He said he had been out on his 5x5 for days running errands for people and pulling out stuck vehicles.
“I actually spent several hours the other morning trying to find an 81-year-old man with dementia who decided to go out to get kolaches,” Minor said. “We got him back home.”
The man damaged his vehicle and needed assistance.
Minor said he traveled to Gilmer, Tyler and other places to help.
“We’re outdoor people and extreme, I guess you’d call it,” Minor said. “When people get in a bind like this, I mean we’ll help them out. Several hurricanes, things like that. Floods. We can help.”
Though he has helped in several natural disasters, he has never seen a winter event quite like this.
“I don’t think we’ll ever see this again in our lifetime,” Minor said.
Church groups also mobilized to offer assistance.
Crystal and Jared Wilkerson took their children Wednesday night to pick up food for several women who Treasure Church had put up at a hotel.
“We gathered up food from people donating and the store to take to them,” Crystal Wlkerson said. She added that they took some people to pick up prescription medication, as well.
Jared, who works in the oil field, also used his all-week drive vehicle to help people who are stuck.
“He’s been happy to just be here and be able to help people out,” Crystal said. “He can’t sit still, he can’t stand it.”
On the first big snow day, he shoveled their long driveway.
“He’d rather be out helping people and doing something productive than just sitting at home,” Crystal said.
Some people, Crystal included, were frustrated to see some on social media trying to profit from the dire situation.
“I’ve seen some Facebook posts about people basically taking advantage of people during this time, and I think that is really wrong,” she said. “If we have something to give we should be giving it freely, instead of trying to profit off of other people's situations. I saw a post earlier where it was $50 to pull somebody out.”
Cody Ausmus of Kilgore felt the same way and was disappointed to see some people speaking badly of those trying to help.
“There’s a lot of good people out here,” he said. “With everything political going on, it’s a weird time, but there are times like this when you still find your good people.”
He posted on a Kilgore community page telling residents that he is able to get out and that he is able to help.
“If I can get to them, why not help,” Ausmus said.
Ausmus has a truck, though he noted it’s “nothing fancy.”
“I helped someone pull out down the road from my house,” he said. “He was stuck in the gas station parking lot. I wasn't really able to help, like my truck wouldn't pull him but luckily another guy stopped, and they just used my tow strap and he was able to get him out.”
Jesse Lowman of White Oak took a woman to the pharmacy to pick up insulin Thursday.
“I put a help ad out on Facebook and people have been sharing it,” he said. He’s been out in his truck giving rides, picking up supplies and pulling vehicles out for about six hours a day, at least.
“A lot of us are pushing medical needs to the top of the list,” he said of requests for assistance.
“If someone was like, ‘Hey, can you get me a pack of cigarettes?’ I would say you’re at the bottom of the list, I’m sorry.”
He said he decided to go out because helping others in the Longview area is something his grandmother, Ann Lowman, who was heavily involved in the community, would have wanted him to do.
“I got to keep the tradition alive,” he said.