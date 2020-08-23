Kilgore has been here before. It’s weathered the highs and lows that come with its location in the heart of oil and gas country and learned to adapt.
That’s the perspective from which Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck views a hit his city has taken in the months since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in East Texas. Many businesses were closed for months in an effort to slow the virus’ spread. Restaurants had to rely on takeout and delivery business.
Cities across East Texas watched nervously as sales tax revenues dropped. Some have started to recover, but with a drop in sales tax revenues of about 28% so far this year compared with the same period in 2019 — a decline of almost $2 million — Kilgore’s losses rank at the top.
Its losses are in more than retail sales. In April, oilfield services company Halliburton shut down its operation in the city and laid off more than 200 workers.
“It is industry related. It’s oil and gas related,” Selleck said, but, he added, the sales tax revenue losses are not that big of a deal to the city’s budget.
“We see this happen every three to five years,” he said. “We’ve got this.”
That wasn’t the case in the early 1980s, when an oil and gas industry crash created economic issues that affected the city for years.
“The city of Kilgore was hit extra hard,” and it burned through its reserves quickly, Selleck said. “That harmed the city long-term after that.”
In the years since, the City Council has vowed that wouldn’t happen again, with a budget philosophy that has meant not relying on a large portion of the sales tax revenue that comes in during “good years.”
Instead, the city consistently estimates conservative sales tax revenues during the budget process.
“We pair up the sustainable and consistent portion of sales tax revenues with our operations,” he said. Then, the city deals with the “ebbs and flows” and additional sales tax revenues by putting unbudgeted revenues into reserves or using them on major infrastructure projects.
“In a good year, you may see $3 million worth of street projects,” Selleck said, while a bad year might mean $100,000 worth of projects.
That also means the city is able to maintain a “more stable” tax rate.
“We’ve basically become accustomed to these high and lows, and we have sufficient reserves to get through several years like this,” Selleck said.
He credits the City Council through the years for this approach to long-range planning and budgeting to help the city maintain a stable tax rate and provide services to Kilgore’s residents regardless of the economy.
Beyond the loss of Halliburton, businesses inside Kilgore were affected differently by the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We have some major manufacturers that are not oil and gas related that are having one of their best years ever,” Selleck said, and it’s “hit and miss” when it comes to oil and gas companies.
The pandemic’s downturn has had a “disparate” effect on the city’s industries, Selleck said.
He also saw bright spots in how Kilgore met the challenges of the shutdown.
“What we saw was those local business owners really adapt to the situation,” Selleck said.
The Kilgore Economic Development Corp. and Kilgore Chamber of Commerce worked together to establish the Kilgore Cares program, which provided grants to assist local businesses.
Jill McCartney, president and chief executive officer of the chamber of commerce, said her organization also established a Facebook page for local restaurants to help publicize what they were offering — takeout, delivery or curbside service.
“I think for our smaller businesses it’s evening out a little bit,” McCartney said, adding that the closure of Halliburton also affected businesses since those employees would dine at local restaurants or shop in local stores.
She noted that a Dairy Queen plans to build in Kilgore, and Popeyes just opened a location there as well.
“We’re a fighter. We’ve seen a downturn before,” McCartney said. “We know how to kick it up a notch and bring it back.”
Debbie VanDoren, owner of the downtown restaurant Downtown D’Lites, has witnessed how Kilgore fought to help local businesses. Her restaurant already had implemented an online ordering system and curbside service before COVID-19 restrictions temporarily closed her dining room.
She described how during the worst of the shutdown, the local Brookshire’s store bought lunch from her business for all of the store employees. VeraBank and Republic Services did the same thing, and there’s a man who comes in every day to buy cookies.
“It has reminded me that Kilgore is a great place to live and work,” VanDoren said. “We’re very blessed by the community.”
Business had been on the upswing before restaurant capacity was reduced again from 75% to 50% and the statewide mask mandate was initiated.
“I’m confident that God knows what we need and will continue to provide what we need as long as this is where he wants us,” VanDoren said.