The Whaley House is on its way toward receiving local historical landmark status.
The building, which houses the Sloan Firm at 101 E. Whaley St. in downtown Longview, already is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is a registered Texas Historic Landmark. The city's Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday conducted the first of three public hearings on the issue and granted its approval for the local designation. The matter now must be considered in public hearings set for May 19 before the Planning and Zoning Commission and June 11 with the Longview City Council.
One person spoke during Tuesday's public hearing, Alan J. Robertson, attorney and partner with the Sloan Firm.
The house was built by Franklin Lucilius Whaley as a residence a year after Longview was founded. Whaley and his wife were founding members of First Baptist Church of Longview. He operated a hardware store and was later elected mayor. Whaley Street is named for him.