The Gregg County Fair returns today to the Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building for the first time since 2019.
The annual event sponsored by the Longview Jaycees features rides, exhibits, stage entertainment, contests, the Miss Gregg County Pageant, lots of food vendors and a petting zoo.
Also back this year are the pig races, which were replaced in 2019 by miniature pony races.
“I let them talk me into miniature pony races and I thought I was going to get run out of town,” said fair General Manager Billy Clay. “You would think the rides would be the identity of the Gregg County Fair but no, it’s the pig races.”
Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight today; 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday; 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 13-16; 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 17; and 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 18
General admission is $6 and free for children 3 and younger, senior ages 60 and older and military members and families.
Armbands and ride coupons are available for an additional cost.
For a full schedule, go to www.greggcountyfair.com .