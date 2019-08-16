Texas teachers are getting significant raises, prekindergarten options are increasing and school taxes are decreasing for property owners.
School districts all over the state are reaping the benefits of House Bill 3, also known as the school finance bill, which was passed in the 86th legislative session that ended in May.
House Bill 3 increased the amount of money schools get from the state, while also mandating that districts lower the tax rate for homeowners.
School districts will receive $6,160 per student, a $1,020 increase from the previous $5,140 per student.
But with that money comes a state mandate for districts. The legislation earmarks 30% of the money going to districts for staff pay raises.
At Longview ISD, those staff raises are taking up $8.2 million of the budget. The district is spending $2.3 million of HB 3 funds on the raises, Superintendent James Wilcox said. The rest is coming from the district’s budget.
“I think overall it’s just a morale issue,” Wilcox said about the legislation’s impact on the district. “For a number of years, the Legislature hasn’t been as respectful of teachers and their profession as they deserve.”
The average salary increase for teachers at Longview ISD will be $6,700. According to the district’s website, the base salary for a teacher with zero years of experience will increase from $40,280 to $47,200, a 17% increase. The base salary for a teacher with 25 years of experience will go from $51,120 to $58,520 — a 14.5% increase.
But that’s not all, Wilcox said. Teachers will reap other benefits.
Through the Longview Incentive Program, or LIFT, teachers who work with low socioeconomic students in core areas such as English, science, math and history get rewarded for improving performance in the classroom. Wilcox said LIFT will award another roughly $2 million to teachers in December.
“Based on last year’s LIFT payments, we will have teachers get a $20,000 one-time bonus in their Christmas check,” he said. “I think this is pretty good; I don’t know of anyone else doing that.”
Wilcox said the district expects about eight to 10 teachers to get a $20,000 bonus and about 40 others to get various smaller amounts.
Additionally, Wilcox said the board could possibly approve raising the pay of teachers who work on Texas Education Agency campuses with distinctions.
Previously, for every distinction a campus earned, the teachers on that campus would get $200, but Wilcox wants to raise that to $500.
The board is set to approve the budget at noon Aug. 28.
White Oak ISD
At White Oak ISD, Superintendent Mike Gilbert said the biggest impact for the district is the funding it will receive.
“Our teachers are seeing a raise in salary between 12% and 14%,” he said. “Those kind of increases in pay are greater than any I’ve ever seen in my years in this business.”
Teachers going up in the salary pay step also will see additional funds.
“Our pay scale teachers will get between $4,000 to $6,300 in a step raise this year,” Gilbert said. “If a teacher goes from step one to step two, there’s an additional increase; you’d also get another maybe $800 or $900 on the step.”
Spring Hill ISD
At Spring Hill ISD, the district was able to open a full-day pre-K program when the 2019-20 school year began Wednesday.
HB 3 funds full-day pre-K programs for low-income families. Assistant Superintendent Penny Fleet said other admission criteria can include being in a military family or being English-as-a-second-language students.
Previously, schools received funding for half-day pre-K, while some schools offered full-day pre-K and picked up the extra cost. Spring Hill did not.
Spring Hill trustees approved hiring another teacher so the district now has three pre-K classes, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said. Students still can attend for half a day.
“It’ll look very different for our half-day pre-K program just because we are spending twice as much time with them,” he said. “It’s really going to probably more than double the amount of time we’re going to spend with them in the classroom, so it will really look different, because of the length of time we have with them.”
Fleet said the pre-K program is traditional with a lot of structured play.
“It’s not going to look like a formal classroom experience,” Fleet said. “There will be centers, structured play activities going on, as well as academic activities as they start becoming emergent readers to start learning their numbers and learning their letters.”
Pine Tree ISD
At Pine Tree ISD, Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district is expecting about a $4 million increase from the state.
He said the legislation gave the district some breathing room.
“There’s no inflation factor in school funding, other than your tax rate, and we were at the top of the tax rate,” Clugston said. “That means that proverbial cliff gets closer and closer, because inflation happens, but there’s no inflation factor if you’re at the top of your tax rate. So you’re just having to cut every time you have to spend. That proverbial cliff was getting closer and closer. House Bill 3 pushed that cliff a long way away. It gave us room on the tax rate. It gave us more money. It gave us a lot more opportunity.”