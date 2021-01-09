The cold quiet of a central Longview neighborhood morning was broken by the sounds of chop saws and other power tools Saturday as dozens of volunteers set to work making the lives of area foster children more comfortable.
In 2016, Mike Scott and Willie Faulkner helped a volunteer group in Tyler build beds for Smith County foster children. Scott says, on the way home, he felt a calling and knew just what he needed to do. The two men formed Beds of Hope and with the help of seven volunteers built 10 beds for foster children in the Gregg, Harrison, Upshur and Rusk County area.
“We thought that was a big deal,” said a grinning Faulkner.
Since that time, the organization has built around 800 beds with the assistance of more than 250 volunteers.
“When you’ve seen a child that has not had a bed in, sometimes forever — or delivered a bed to a single mom and her three kids who are sleeping on a mattress on the floor and this rough, pine wood bed is the finest piece of furniture in the house … and, then you see these people out here working to help them when it’s 30 degrees,” Scott said, “It’s just cool, I don’t know of any other way to describe it.”
The nonprofit raises funds until they have enough to pay for materials. Faulkner said it takes around $3400 worth of lumber to build 50 beds (the goal for Saturday’s build) and that it takes a team of two people about half an hour to build one bed.
“We have no overhead, no paid staff — so everything that is donated goes to what you see out here, wood, screws and glue,” Faulkner said.
Friends Claire Goolsby, Olivia Hardee and Brooke Pevey kept themselves busy (and warm) using battery-powered screw drivers and glue to assemble bed frames. The 11 year-olds from First United Methodist Church said their confirmation trip had been canceled so they volunteered for the Beds of Hope project, instead. The trio said they do a lot of things together, but they all agreed they had never done anything like this.
“It’s about giving people what they need and what they deserve,” Hardee said. “Nobody deserves to not have a bed.”