Since the last census in 2010, Texas has added about 4 million people — more than any other state.
An overwhelming percentage of those new residents — as much as 87% — are black, Hispanic and other communities of color, according to the Texas Demographic Center.
These populations are historically considered among the hardest to count. And that was before a global pandemic and, most recently, an abrupt change in the filing deadline for this year’s nationwide count.
Now, demographers and other experts say the Census Bureau’s ability to get a “true and accurate count” for the 2020 census is in doubt — and they fear what an undercount could mean for Texas.
When the census kicked off in Alaska in January, census takers were optimistic.
For the first time, the census made its questionnaire available to take by phone, mail and online — and in 12 languages. Previously, it could only be completed using a paper form.
Then came the pandemic.
On Jan. 21, the first confirmed case of the coronavirus had arrived in Seattle. By mid-March, at the height of COVID-19, the Census Bureau suspended its field operations.
“(The coronavirus) really was the biggest wrench in all of this,” said Lila Valencia, senior demographer at the Texas Demographic Center. “This was supposed to be the easiest census.”
On Aug. 3, another wrench was thrown in the plans — the Census Bureau announced it was shortening its filing date.
The census, which was originally set to end Oct. 31, was now cutting its response period by a full month, with all responses required by Sept. 30.
The schedule change comes at a critical moment in the census’s timeline — the last three months were dedicated to door-knocking, the process that catches some of the hardest to count populations.
Now, that timeframe has been cut by a third. And response rates already were low.
Before enumerators were sent out to begin the door-knocking process in 2010, the response rate for Texas was 64.4%. As of Tuesday, 59% — not even three out of every five — of households in the state had responded.
Experts say they’re worried that the “true and accurate count” they’d hoped for is looking less likely with each passing day.
“That’s exactly what we’re worried about,” Valencia said. “The Census Bureau not only has more households that they have to go to and knock on each of those doors, but they’re also having to do that with less time. And that’s why we think it could really result in an undercount — an undercount of the hardest-to-count communities.”
‘Hard-to-count’ 7 million
For months, Dr. Jennifer Edwards has been standing at highway intersections and outside grocery stores and gas stations, holding a sign to remind people to participate in the census.
“People need gas, they need groceries,” she said. “They can’t ignore me.”
Edwards knew that once the pandemic restrictions were put in place, these essential services would still attract people — and she decided to meet them where they’re at.
“Most of our Carthage residents, they have to go to Longview to get something,” Edwards said. “Most of our Center residents, they have to go to Shreveport, so I’m getting them at those highway intersections that they can’t avoid.”
Edwards, a Tarleton State University professor, applied for a grant to do census work in three East Texas counties — Shelby, Panola and Rusk — to promote census taking. She’s also the executive director of the Rural Communication Institute, which serves all of Texas.
Her job is simple, she said: make sure people take the census by informing them of what’s at stake.
“Everyone who is not counted in a household potentially makes that region or makes that county lose up to $6,000 of federal and state funding,” Edwards said. “If you think about a family of four, that is significant.”
Edwards is focused on the 7 million people that are living in “hard-to-count neighborhoods” in Texas — roughly 25% of the population, according to the Texas Demographics Center.
These populations include communities of color, rural Texans, children younger than 5, immigrants, renters and low-income populations. The challenges these populations face are varied, Edwards said, but it boils down to one simple issue: access.
Those who have not finished the census at the same rate are from “economically disadvantaged communities,” Edwards said.
Most live in government-subsidized housing, nursing homes or rentals. Low-income families tend to move more frequently than others, making them hard to track, or they don’t have access to the internet and other services economically advantaged people do, Edwards said.
For others, like rural Texans, access to the internet is unreliable, and those who do have internet often grapple with huge costs or spotty services. Because of this, the census had to hand-deliver census material to many East Texans living in rural areas.
But, unlike many city-dwellers, those in rural areas miss important updates.
“While many of us had received multiple invitations from the Census Bureau reminding us to complete the census, starting in mid-March, many (rural Texans) didn’t receive that information until two and half months later,” Valencia said.
Rural Texans and communities of color often have to experience misinformation about the census, Edwards said.
Hispanic populations, she said, are especially at risk for scams, while rural communities often mistakenly believe the census is not confidential and their information will be shared with other government agencies.
The East Texas Complete Count Committee, which is made up of leaders from across the region, created sub-committees specific to Hispanic and Latino residents, black residents and veterans to help address disparities in self-response.
Nancy Rangel, chair of Smith County’s Complete Count Committee, is also the president and CEO of the Hispanic Business Alliance in Smith County.
She has been pushing hard to get the area’s Hispanic populations to answer the census — but, she says, they just “don’t feel comfortable” as they have in the past filling out their personal information.
Valencia credits this largely to a push by the Trump administration last year — one that moved to have the question, “Is this person a citizen of the United States?,” listed on the 2020 census.
Critics, Rangel said, saw this move as a way to disenfranchise immigrants living within the United States.
The question was later barred from the census by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
But some experts say even the threat of the question dissuaded a huge swath of Hispanics from completing the census.
That, Valencia said, could be contributing to the undercount in Texas.
Texas has the second-largest number of Hispanic and black residents, and the third-largest number of Asian populations in the U.S. Texas’s Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the last decade, and that population is on track to be the majority of the state by 2021.
Clusters of older, black Americans have some of the lowest self-response rates in the region. These populations, Valencia said, especially in Texas, are where she sees the lowest self-response rate.
“The census is very important for East Texas and East Texans because it enables us to work toward leveling the playing field when it comes to our major metropolitan areas of Texas,” Edwards said.
And if there’s a significant undercount due to the shortened date, East Texas is in jeopardy of losing much of that funding.
“We were not expecting it. We really were doing some planning based off of the Oct. 31 date,” Rangel said. “When the date was changed, it affected us greatly as to what kind of planning and goals we had in mind.”
She had planned “a streamline of events” that was meant to bring awareness about the census and its benefits, but because of the coronavirus, the majority of those were canceled. Instead, she’s been pushing public service announcements on TV and radio spots.
She still worries it might not be enough.
Communities of color are specifically hurt by the census shortening its filing date, Valencia said.
“We know that many of those places in our state where there are larger shares of communities of color, we know that one of the reasons the response rates are lower this time around is because the census is not top of mind,” Valencia said. “They’re trying to meet food and security needs and housing and security needs and making sure that their family stays healthy, as well as having to remember to complete the census.”
Between the pandemic, the economic recession and the shortened filing date, experts are worried that these hardest to count populations will be significantly undercounted.
When Jermona Garza, assistant regional census manager, answered his phone for an interview, he sounded chipper despite the challenges he and his team were facing.
Garza, a native Texan, oversees a wide area of Texas census-gathering — from Sherman to San Antonio, to Tyler and almost to Midland, as he describes it — but he’s familiar with more than 12 states’ census gathering tactics, he said.
To try and combat the spread of the coronavirus, each enumerator that is sent to go door-knocking is equipped with a mask and hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment to give to the home’s residents that they interview.
The census also completed “address-canvassing” last year, which is essentially a way to document every single address in the United States. Census workers are sent to count and collect every address, including those in high-growth areas or where disasters have caused people to leave their homes.
These addresses are put into a massive database that allows the bureau to check if a household has responded to the census. If they haven’t, enumerators are sent to their doors to do the census in person, most likely in their native language.
Garza says the Census Bureau was permitted to overhire staff to deal with the challenges this year has brought. Already, he says, more Census Bureau employees will be sent into the field to door-knock than they thought they would need when planning in 2019.
‘Sakes are huge, time is getting shorter’
Garza said the benefits of the census can be described in two words: money and representation.
“Billions and billions are returned locally to local cities and counties to do many projects,” Garza explained. “When I say representation, the House of Representatives is reappropriated every 10 years, and the number of representatives is based on the number of people living in that state.”
An analysis by the Pew Research Center found that an undercount could leave Texas with one less congressional seat, meaning Texas would only get two additional seats instead of three. But the political power the census gives is not only at a federal level — it trickles to the state and local governments.
Rangel emphasizes to those she speaks to about the census that taking the census impacts East Texas directly because city lines and school districts are also redrawn based on census data.
Also, more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to counties and communities are based on census data. This is money spent on schools, hospitals, public works and federal programs like WIC, SNAP and Head Start programs.
“We use census data to show the needs in our communities,” Edwards said. “If people are not counted on the census, those are individuals who will not be served by the grant funding or by federal and state distributions.”
And there is a need in East Texas, Edwards said.
East Texas is experiencing a loss of hospitals and health care facilities at an alarming rate. Panola, Rusk, and Shelby County rank in the bottom 50% for poor health outcomes, social and economic factors and physical environment.
Census data can appropriate funds to health care programs these counties apply for, giving their residents access to needed health care.
Transportation and connection to cities from rural areas is also extremely important for East Texans, Valencia says.
“Funding for (roads), infrastructure and broadband access is critical to East Texas, regardless of who gets undercounted,” Valencia said.
“The stakes are huge, and the time is getting shorter.”
Participation
Of seven area counties surveyed, only Gregg and Smith counties were near 60% participation as of this past week.
Self-response rates are:
Smith: 59.9%
Gregg: 59.4%
Harrison: 56.1%
Rusk: 51.8%
Panola: 51.6%
Cherokee: 49.9%
Shelby: 44.9%
Parts of all seven counties are tracking in the bottom 20% self-response rate for the 2020 census.
“We are trying to target all of our communities, especially the hard-to-count communities,” Rangel said.
“Historically we’ve looked at the census as an ‘Oh, well, the people in the city do it, but the people in the outskirts do not,’” Edwards said. “Even in the city of Carthage, we’re seeing completion disparities.”
Northern Carthage is only 5 points below, and southern Carthage, where many low-income families live, is tracking 10 points below the 2010 census.
“In Panola County, we’ve actually beat the 2010 numbers by 4.7%,” Edwards said. “In other counties ... we’re still a significant percentage points away from the 2010 census completion percentage.”
The majority of Panola county is in the bottom 20% of the response rate for the census, excluding Carthage.
In Harrison County, only the area near Hallsville is tracking above its 2010 response rate.
You can complete the census at www.2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.