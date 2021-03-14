What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Longview area

So you live in the Longview area and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Now what?
COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed throughout the state, but it’s not always clear who can get one, where to go if you’re eligible and if they will even be available.
Longview’s two hospitals received and administered the city’s first vaccines on Dec. 17, and many particulars about the vaccine’s distribution have changed since.
Who is eligible?
Which Texas residents may get a COVID-19 vaccine is a bit of a moving target. The state has divided residents into different groups, called "tiers," to which at different periods access to the vaccine will be given.
On March 11, people in Phase 1A and 1B were eligible, but the state had also added school and child care workers and is expanding to Phase 1C on March 15.
Phase 1A: Frontline health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B: People 65 and older or people 16 and older with a health condition that increases rise of severe COVID-19 illness. The conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, heart conditions like heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, obesity, pregnancy, Sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.
School and child care workers: A federal directive issued March 2 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine to school and child care workers across the country.
Phase 1C: This past week the state announced that Texans ages 50 to 64 will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday. The state said in a statement that preventing residents in this age bracket from getting the disease will "dramatically" reduce deaths.
Who has already been vaccinated?
More than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. About 30% are fully vaccinated.
The state on Friday reported that 18,358 Gregg County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and that 11,696 residents have been fully vaccinated.
State figures show an estimated population of 95,544 in Gregg County who are 16 or older. With the state's figures, that means about 12% of residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
Where might vaccines be available?
When looking for a spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine near Longview, county Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the hub at the Longview Fairgrounds is the best — and most likely — game in town.
Appointments can be scheduled as they are available, but Browne had tips for people who don't yet have an appointment at the hub.
"I think the best thing is to try to go up there to the hub and ask to be put on standby to see if they have any extras because that’s what happened this past weekend," Browne said Thursday. "They had extra doses, and they were able to vaccinate a lot more people."
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said during the City Council's Thursday meeting that the clinic has administered 18,793 first vaccines and 11,163 second vaccines for a total of almost 30,000 doses.
"Hats off to everyone involved in this," he said.
Gregg County Vaccine Hub
The hub at the Longview Exhibit Building is a partnership between Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, the city of Longview and Gregg County. It has administered by far the largest number of vaccines in Longview beginning Jan. 30 and has a revolving availability for those who wish to be vaccinated.
How to register: The hub is scheduling appointments for residents in one of the three tiers of eligibility. To find an appointment, go to vaccinate.christushealth.org . Appointments appear to be added on Friday mornings for upcoming shot clinics, which are usually held on Saturdays and Sundays.
Pharmacy/drugstore options
A number of locally owned pharmacies along with chains that have Longview-area businesses have received doses of the vaccine. Finding one that has them in stock; however, can be a challenge.
Browne cautions area residents that vaccines at pharmacies could be hard to come by because they are not getting as many doses as the hub in Longview.
"That’s hit and miss," he said. "They’re usually getting very few vaccines."
The state each week releases the vaccine allocations on its website. This week, the hub in Longview is scheduled to get 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No other locations in the county are scheduled to receive any new doses this week.
Here are the ones we've seen that have received them and how to go about checking availability.:
Brookshires: Various Brookshire's Grocery pharmacies have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, the company's website had a disabled link to a vaccine waiting list that said, "Not currently accepting new entries." More information is on its website.
CVS Health: CVS recently added Longview locations to its list of outlets that have the vaccine available. To check availability, visit the CVS website.
Louis Morgan: Louis Morgan Drug Nos. 1 and 4 have received some doses of the vaccine in the state's distribution. On Friday, neither location had any available, according to their websites. Louis Morgan No. 4 has a page on its website listing more information about vaccine updates. There is not currently a waiting list.
Walgreens: Similar to CVS, appointments are disappearing quickly at Texas Walgreens locations. Visit the retailer’s website for available appointments.
Walmart: Some of the retailer’s Longview locations have pharmacies that offer the COVID vaccine. With limited supply, though, Walmart’s vaccination locator may not show locations if they’re out of doses. Visit Walmart’s website to see which locations have the vaccine in stock.
Sam's Club: Sam's Club, also owned by Walmart, offers the COVID-19 vaccine at certain locations. To register, make an account at Sam's Club's website and check your vaccine eligibility.
Kroger: Limited quantities of COVID-19 vaccine are available at Kroger locations. To look at availability and eligibility, use the Kroger assessment tool.
Browne also addressed concerns some people might have about possible side effects from the vaccines.
Browne, who had his second shot in January, said people largely have tolerated the vaccines very well.
"There have been a few people, and very few, people who have gotten fever and aches that has lasted about a day," he said. "That’s as severe as I’ve heard."
Browne said after his second shot his arm was sore for about six hours.
"I took my Tylenol, and it wasn’t that bad of a follow up — it jut hurt. It was over with after that."