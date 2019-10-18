From Staff Reports
Great Texas Balloon Race officials on Friday announced the 2020 concert lineup, featuring a band with deep roots in the red dirt of East Texas and an act that embodies the traditional Nashville sound of country music.
Whiskey Myers, fresh off a No. 1 showing on the Billboard Top Country Album charts, will headline the Saturday night show on June 20, culminating the Great Texas Balloon Race’s 43rd year.
The Friday night entertainment on June 19 will feature country rock superstars Little Texas as the headliner.
Whiskey Myers, which got its start in nearby Palestine, has been steadily building a devoted following with what has been described as a “gritty authenticity.” The band, with inspiration ranging from Nirvana to Waylon Jennings, has taken its live show across the United States and the United Kingdom, sharing stages with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr. and Jamey Johnson, while racking up more than 300 million streams for their songs.
By playing more than 300 shows a year, Little Texas has come to be known as “The Hardest Working Band in Country.” Since their debut album in 1992, the band has sold more than 7 million albums, earned three Grammy nominations and won Country Music Awards Album of the Year.
Kicking off the show Saturday night will be a crowd favorite — Cody Wayne.
In 2018, Wayne was the Big Star Music Awards’ Entertainer of the Year and Texas Country Music Awards’ New Male Vocalist of the Year.
And opening the show Friday night at the festival will be Georgia native Faren Rachels. According to her Facebook, Rachels sounds like “if Trisha Yearwood and Miranda Lambert had a baby.”
In 2018, Rolling Stone named Rachels one of 2018’s new Country Artists to Watch.
For information, go to facebook.com/greattexasballoonrace .